A viral clip showed controversial singer Portable sleeping on the floor of a Celestial Church auditorium

Fans questioned what could have driven the singer to seek refuge in a white garment church

The video surfaced amid his messy online drama with actress and baby mama, Ashabi Simple

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, is once again at the center of public attention after he was captured in a surprising position inside a Celestial Church.

In a now-viral video, the “Zazoo Zeh” crooner was seen sleeping on the floor of what appeared to be a Celestial Church auditorium.

Draped in a blue blanket, Portable lay over an open Bible near the altar, in what looked like a moment of rest or perhaps deep reflection.

The scene has left fans wondering what could have brought the usually hyperactive singer to such a quiet and humble setting.

Speculations after Portable's fight baby mama

While some netizens joked that the singer might be “receiving deliverance,” others suggested that Portable’s visit to the church could be tied to his ongoing personal crisis.

The singer recently made headlines after a heated fallout with his baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple.

Their disagreement, which played out across social media, saw both parties hurl accusations and personal details into the public space.

Portable had accused Ashabi of sending his name to an alfa (Islamic cleric), claiming she was plotting something spiritual against him.

He even shared screenshots of her alleged chat with the cleric, where she spoke about being in love with another man while still with Portable.

In the leaked conversation, Ashabi reportedly told the cleric that she loved a man but could not openly express her feelings because she was still tied to the singer. She lamented that the man she loved didn’t care about her and asked if prayers could help her situation.

Fans react to Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@wf_khalifa:

"Today na church, tomorrow na Ogun, next tomorrow na Fanta water 🧼 for any nearby river or canals, and the day after na mosque. Na everything you dey worship"

@parrotoftheblack:

"Different breed... zazzu God's power...most realest celebrity on this app..no one like you okiki... aswear keep going"

@araseehis:

"Holy you, mosque, shrine, church..... just give your life to Christ and have peace of mind"

@t.i_dc15:

"Which pastor allow u in their church oh wrong nah"

@ranmy_atelier:

"Na when portable broke he Dey remember church 😂 if small money enter his hand now, he will remember Ifa 😂 even go river go pour Fanta 😂 portable can worship anything"

Ashabi Simple drools over Portable

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ashabi Simple announced that she was missing the music star.

She posted a clip of the two of them in his car, listening, dancing, and vibing to her husband's hit song.

Ashabi Simple made an excellent prayer for the singer and said she would go to sleep so she could dream about him.

