Teni shared a video as she was about to step out for an event in her orange owanbe dress and headgear

The singer turned her outfit into a corset, lamenting bitterly about how she felt while wearing the clothes

Fans reacted, offering comfort while commenting on how funny the video was to them

Nigerian singer Teni Apata had her fans in stitches with one of her latest videos as she prepared to attend an owanbe party.



The singer, who had visited a hospital a few months ago to share money and other items with patients, was seen in the video, looking well-dressed for the occasion.

Fans react to Teni's video about her dress.

Source: Instagram

She wore an orange corset paired with a matching headgear for the party. However, she wasn’t feeling comfortable due to the corset.

Teni expressed her discomfort in her Ondo dialect, lamenting that she was struggling to speak because her throat was hurting.



Teni opens up about her discomfort



In the video, the music star, who marked the 30th anniversary of her father’s passing earlier this year, asked her fans to call an orthopaedic doctor for her.

She bitterly complained about her spinal cord, adding that she couldn’t eat or drink because of the corset.

Teni also admitted that she was the one who instructed her tailor to make the corset for the occasion. She jokingly mentioned that she had “sought trouble” for herself by choosing to wear it.

Teni's fans gush over her look.

Source: Instagram

In another video, Teni showed the shoes she paired with her corset aso ebi, she was waering a cream cowboy boots with her native attire.

Fans react to Teni's video



Fans couldn’t stop laughing at her video, with many commenting that "beauty is pain" and saying they were expecting a funny video after seeing her in the corset.

A few even called her a comedian while complimenting her beautiful look.

See the video here:

Fans comment about Teni's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what the music star said about her corset dress. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as seen below:

@goody_uc shared:

"Comedian, I need to come holiday in ur house make my BP calm down."



@anitazposhnezz wrote:

"This lady is comedy not a comedian."

@kie_kie__ stated:

"I just know say this coset go collect another video on It’s own! I don dey wait since."

@ehis_perfect said:

"I talk am as I see the video earlier say this thing no go end well. oh lord."

@deeabimbola reacted:

"I just knew it was going to end like this."



@adunvillagemarketuk wrote:

"I was expecting this video.You don’t want to be snatched nii ehn?"

@oyindamola_ojo commented:

"We were actually expecting this update."

