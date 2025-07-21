Controversial singer, Portable Omolalomi, recently met with President Tinubu's son, Seyi, at an event

The crooner, who was visibly excited over the link-up, took to his Instagram page where he shared a video of the moment they exchanged pleasantries

Portable exuded humility to the fullest as he bowed and attempted to kneel while greeting Seyi Tinubu, which sparked comments online

Nigerian street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, recently made headlines after meeting with Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The encounter took place at the 50th birthday celebration of well-known fashion designer Seyi Vodi.

Portable took to Instagram to share a video clip capturing the moment he met the president’s son. The Zazu Zeh hitmaker bowed before Seyi Tinubu, who, in turn, raised him immediately. Seyi Tinubu also used his phone to take some photos of himself and the singer as they posed ecstatically.

In the caption accompanying the video, he expressed his excitement and gratitude, claiming that Seyi Tinubu had positively transformed his life. He credited this meeting as a turning point and conveyed optimism about Nigeria's future.

Speaking to his followers, Portable shared a message of hope, urging Nigerians to remain confident that the country would improve.

He also offered a prayer, asking God to send him more helpers while acknowledging the divine nature of blessings and success.

In a heartfelt statement, the singer pointed out that true loyalty surpasses any form of manipulation or "juju," and he thanked God for being the ultimate decider of one’s fate, not man.

In his words:

"@seyitinubu OMO President Wa Don Change My Life Naija Go Still Better Base On Belive Akoi TINUBU Ijoba Labubu bujebudanu Oluwa Send my Helper To Me Loyalty pass juju Thank God say man no be God."

Refer to his post below:

Netizens react as Portable meets Seyi Tinubu

Portable's followers took to the comment section where they shared their thoughts regarding the duo's link-up.

Legit.ng gathered some comments:

man_like_tommyvilla1 wrote:

Abu Abel just dey monitor him 😂incase he wan do rubbish he go control him

hollu93 said:

Seyi na guy man 😁😁 he don use picture discharge himself 😁😁

ade_adenrele2023 commented:

Make portable sha dey calm down..Abu Abel like the guy gan ..Cos this movement, na still Abu run am 😂

mrposolas noted:

Abu genuinely loves portable despite his erratic behaviours... The kind of love that many Nigerians can't give their fellow man without complaining or constantly reminding them of the good deeds they have done for them.

kennyrhoda2 wrote:

@seyitinubu GOD bless u Amen for being humble, see glory na seyi bring phone out do video with @portablebaeby 🙌 omo grace and glory wey GOD give us no go dim Amen , me sef go see Seyi one day Amen 🙏😩😩

shencobullionz averred:

No wonder , this is why you have being misbehaving all these while because you’re seeking for Favour mugu.

Portable flaunts cash from Seyi Vodi's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable took to social media to show off bundles of cash he made from celebrity designer Seyi Vodi's birthday party.

Vodi celebrated his 50th birthday with a lot of celebrities in attendance.

In the clip, Portable flaunts bundles of N1,000 and N500 notes.

