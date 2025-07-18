An old video of Lege Miamii dragging Iyabo Ojo over her association with MU Oluomo and APC has surfaced online after he linked with Seyi Tinubu

The actress and her colleague, Toyin Abraham were seen a few days ago in a video with Seyi Tinubu and it raised uproar

Fans reacted after seeing the old video, they shared their take about the blogger who posted it and supported the actress

Fans have unearthed an old video of Iyabo Ojo and matchmaker Adams Kehinde, just days after the actress met with Seyi Tinubu.

Toyin Abraham had posted a video on her Instagram showing how she linked up with Iyabo Ojo and Seyi Tinubu.

Fans defend Iyabo Ojo over call out by Lege Miamii. Photo credit@toyin_abraham/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, the actor-turned-matchmaker is seen screaming at the top of her voice while calling out Ojo.

According to him, Iyabo Ojo allegedly collected N3 million from MC Oluomo, and it was in the middle of the night that she went to collect the money.

Lege also claimed that the actress, who recently reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding her efforts to seek justice for Mohbad, also received money from Seyi Tinubu, though he did not disclose the amount.

Lege Miamii brags about himself

He gave the actress a stern warning about her associations and noted that he does not care. Legs said that Iyabo must not pass her boundary, as he bragged that he had built his own house before Iyabo became a homeowner.

Lege Miamii also stated that he has given out money and cars to people in the past without publicizing his good deeds. He slammed Iyabo Ojo and questioned whether she has ever given away a car before.

Recall that Lizzy Anjorin also called out Iyabo Ojo over her meeting with Seyi Tinubu. She warned the youth not to believe everything they see online, as the actress was doing it for money.

See the video here:

Fans react to Lege Miamii's reaction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video as seen below:

@ferraridsupreme shared:

"This woman deserves better than what Lege is doing now … in all ramifications they nobi mate , make this Lege guy go rest . As much as he Dey give me joy with his matchmaking , I so much distaste this for this woman."

@henrymckenzie906 commented:

"This woman get too much enemies ah !! I hope she comes out stronger. Left and right she dey collect. Make dem calm down before."

@triple_a_furniture_ wrote:

"Yea that reminds me no one is even talking about( baba Igesha )for that’s bad thou."

@blessedupbabe said:

"Yoruba people grow up pls.why all this hate towards one person. Sometimes I ask if she's the problem of this country, it's well o."

@ashipablog commented:

"This is a video Lege did two years ago unless your trying to prove what we don’t get then come out with it."

Fans expose VDM for calling out Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event instead of the after-party she was invited to.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng