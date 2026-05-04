ADC stakeholders in Anambra state have reacted to the Supreme Court ruling restoring the David Mark-led executive amid jubilation

Stakeholders, who spoke to Legit.ng described the judgment as a victory for internal democracy and opposition restructuring ahead of the 2027 elections

Though a lawyer stated the crisis remains unresolved, as the court has returned the matter to the trial court without a final leadership determination

The recent Supreme Court verdict, which restored the leadership of the major opposition political party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by Senator David Mark, has been greeted with wide and wild jubilations in Anambra state.

Supreme Court ruling on ADC leadership draws fresh reactions from stakeholders in Anambra state. Photo: NigeriaStories

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Stakeholders of the party in Anambra have hailed the court’s decision restoring the David Mark-led executive as a landmark victory for justice, internal democracy, and party stability. They said the decision is a triumph of justice and that it ensures authentic leadership is in place to lead the party toward 2027.

The Supreme Court had set aside the Court of Appeal’s order in the ADC leadership case, ruling it was unnecessary and improperly filed. The judgment restores the David Mark-led executive previously delisted by INEC.

National chair hails ruling as opposition hope restored

The foundation national chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu (Ikolo Awka), who spoke with Legit.ng in Awka, on Friday, May 1, described the verdict as a restoration of hope for the opposition and vindication against those who wanted to hijack ADC.

He said, "I formed this party in 2005, initially under the name 'Alliance for Democratic Change' before rebranding. It was registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2006. Since then, I've made efforts and sacrificed a lot to make it a third force in Nigeria."

"The recent leadership crisis in ADC is driven by a power struggle following a 2025 National Working Committee (NWC) overhaul, where a coalition led by David Mark was installed to align with political heavyweights for the 2027 elections."

"After my resignation as national chairman, a coalition supporting 2027 presidential ambition adopted the ADC and appointed former Senate President, David Mark, as interim leader in July, 2025."

"Nafiu Bala, a former deputy national chairman of our party, rejected the new leadership, claiming the reorganisation was an illegal hijack that disregarded the party's constitution, which he argued mandated his succession."

"As founder and father of this party, I've made efforts to broker peace, but in the midst of the whole thing, I was seeing the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau. But today, the Supreme Court has solved the puzzle, and all of us, who are lovers of democracy, are happy."

ADC poised for 2027 - Ex-guber candidate

Also, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, May 2, former deputy governorship candidate of the party in Anambra, Ndubisi Nwobu, noted that the Supreme Court ruling will enable the party to move forward with confidence and purpose.

Party stakeholders break silence after court verdict on ADC leadership dispute shakes internal structure. Photo: Peter Obi

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He said that the restoration of the Mark-led executive, which includes Rauf Aregbesola, will be crucial to preventing the party from being incapacitated during the 2027 general elections.

"Today, therefore, I invite many more Nigerian political figures to join the party. Presently, we have a strengthened, unified ADC," he added.

Lawyer says ADC crisis still unresolved

Meanwhile, a constitutional lawyer, Barr. Damian Ibah said that despite the Supreme Court ruling, the ADC crisis is far from being over.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, May 2, Barr Ibah noted that the ruling may appear like a decisive victory for the opposition party, but a closer look shows the crisis is far from resolved.

He said that although the Supreme Court set aside the Court of Appeal’s order on maintaining status quo ante bellum, it did not give a final ruling on the leadership dispute. Instead, it directed the parties to return to the trial court, leaving the question of legitimate leadership unresolved.

ADC lawyers react to Supreme Court ruling

Previously, Legit.ng reported that lawyers to a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) reacted to the Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership dispute involving David Mark and other stakeholders.

The legal team noted that while the apex court dismissed six out of seven grounds of appeal, it only partially upheld one issue relating to the status quo ante bellum. They argued that the substantive matter was not finally decided.

Source: Legit.ng