Controversial singer Portable has shown off the bundle of cash he received at celebrity fashion designer Seyi Vodi’s 50th birthday celebration

In a video shared online, Portable was seen carefully carrying and stacking the money on a table while composing a song in honour of the celebrant

The clip stirred reactions from fans, many of whom took to the comment section to express their thoughts and offer the singer some unsolicited advice

Nigerian street-pop sensation Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, popularly known as Portable, will not forget Seyi Vodi’s 50th birthday celebration in a hurry, judging by a video he shared on Instagram.

The celebrity fashion designer marked his golden jubilee in grand style, with numerous stars in attendance, including Portable, Funke Akindele, Abu Abel, Shina Peller, and others.

Portable show the shoe he got from Seyi Vodi.

In a video from the event, Portable, who recently had a public clash with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman was seen carrying bundles of cash in his hands.

The cash was predominantly made up of ₦500 notes, though other denominations were also visible. He carefully laid the money on a table and dramatically lifted each bundle to display it to the camera.

Portable composes song for Seyi Vodi

In the same recording, Portable was heard composing and performing a song in praise of Seyi Vodi.

Portable appreciates Portable after his birthday.

He sang about attending the birthday party and proudly declared that he was dressed head-to-toe in Seyi Vodi’s brand—clothes, cap, and shoes. At one point, he raised his leg to show fans the designer’s signature on his footwear.

The Zeh Nation boss described Seyi Vodi as a wealthy man surrounded by equally rich friends. He also prayed to own the kind of luxury car the fashion mogul gifted himself for his milestone birthday.

Portable ended the video by bragging about his close relationship with Seyi Vodi, declaring himself one of the designer’s “people.”

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video about Vodi

Netizens reacted after seeing the video made by the singer. They sent him to the gallows because of his attitude toward people and advised him to change. Here are some comments below:

@the_real_tobe_official shared:

"Wait, na Portable do birthday yesterday? Why all the money wey them spray dey he front?"

@olayinka_bashir commented:

"E reach to do vote of thanks! Inspiration wan kill Sango boy."

@blessedchild_dbg1 said:

"U go person birthday go cash out."

@dazzledeluxe_jewelry reacted:

"Studio yaaaa, new track alert ."

@litehouse707 wrote:

"Before this month ends, you go still call am out insult am."

@darren0034 stated:

"Either dem do u good or bad dem go still regret ham."

Portable speaks about Diddy's party

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had said that he had been invited to Diddy's party before during one of his visits to America.

In the clip made by the singer, he also claimed that some artists who have four Ferraris in their garage must have met with Diddy.

