Nigerian singer Portable trended on social media following recent meeting with music legend 2baba

Legit.ng earlier reported that the street pop artist made it as one of the celebrities present at celebrity stylist Seyi Vodi’s 50th birthday

A video captured the heartwarming moment the Zazu greeted his senior colleague at the event, which got many talking

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable recently met with music legend 2baba at fashion designer Seyi Vodi's birthday party in Abuja.

Portable meets 2baba for the first time at Seyi Vodi's 50th birthday party.

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the street singer is seen meeting the music icon for the first time. Portable shakes hands with 2baba, whom he refers to as his "Daddy."

“I dey with my Daddy,” Portable said.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that the Zazu hitmaker met Funke Akindele, whom he showed due respect. In the viral video, Portable was seen approaching Funke and bowing to meet her, to which she responded warmly.

In one of the videos from the event, Portable, who recently had a public clash with social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, was seen carrying bundles of cash in his hands.

The cash was predominantly made up of ₦500 notes, though other denominations were also visible. He carefully laid the money on a table and dramatically lifted each bundle to display it to the camera.

In the same recording, Portable was heard composing and performing a song in praise of Seyi Vodi. He sang about attending the birthday party and proudly declared that he was dressed head-to-toe in Seyi Vodi’s brand, clothes, cap, and shoes. At one point, he raised his leg to show fans the designer’s signature on his footwear.

Portable trends following apperance at Seyi Vodi's 50th birthday party in Abuja.

Source: Instagram

The Zeh Nation boss described Seyi Vodi as a wealthy man surrounded by equally rich friends. He also prayed to own the kind of luxury car the fashion mogul gifted himself for his milestone birthday. Portable ended the video by bragging about his close relationship with Seyi Vodi, declaring himself one of the designer’s “people.”

Portable meets 2baba at Seyi's party, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@OfficialrexU said:

"2face wey basically everybody for edo state don see finish."

@iamthejyde said:

"Was portable formally invited or it's just a free for all party? He is such a misfit in that gathering."

@badboiDbreaker said:

"Omo Seyi vodi for naija na top notch citizen aswear."

@tsetseSBM said:

"Honestly, This collab will either be legendary or a complete disaster no in between."

@youdecraze said:

Na online Una no like portable , everybody na fans offline."

@losarigieyahooc said:

"2baba na handsome man 💯."

Portable speaks about Diddy's party

Legit.ng had reported that the singer said that he had been invited to Diddy's party during one of his visits to America.

In the clip made by the singer, he also claimed that some artists who have four Ferraris in their garage must have met with Diddy.

