Lizzy Anjorin has reacted to a video featuring Iyabo Ojo and Seyi Tinubu after they both linked up together

The video, which was shared by Toyin Abraham, showed her with Iyabo Ojo and Seyi Tinubu, with Toyin referring to the two as her "favourite people

It quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions from fans, many picked sides, with some expressing support for Iyabo and criticized the interaction

Nollywood actress turned businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin, has schooled Iyabo Ojo's fans following a video shared by Toyin Abraham.

In the video, Toyin was seen linking up with Seyi Tinubu and Iyabo Ojo, calling the two of them her “favourite people” and gushing over them.

Lizzy Anjorin sends warning the youths over Iyabo Ojo's video. Photo credit@lizzyanjorin/@toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin warns the youth about Iyabo Ojo

Reacting in a video, Anjorin warned the youth to be cautious of Iyabo Ojo. According to her, just a few months ago, Ojo was publicly criticizing Seyi Tinubu and his father during their bid for votes.

Anjorin claimed that Iyabo Ojo tore Seyi Tinubu down with her words, advising people not to follow him. She went further to call Ojo "Anywhere belle face" and a lazy woman who couldn't work for her money.

Lizzy shares reason for Ojo’s linkup

Anjorin alleged that the reason Iyabo Ojo was seen with Seyi Tinubu was because of money.

She stated that no politician would help Ojo and even suggested that her colleague might have a "disease of the brain."

Anjorin also insinuated that Iyabo Ojo was using a strategy for future gains.

Iyabo Ojo's fans support her over video from Lizzy Anjorin. Photo credit@iyabojofespris

Source: Instagram

Ongoing tensions between the two actresses

It is well known that Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin have not been on good terms for a while.

The two actresses had a public dispute and dragged each other to court a few months ago. Anjorin was even served court papers while she was away from home, and the video of the papers being pasted on her gate went viral.

During an interview, Iyabo Ojo made it clear that she couldn't forget about the case and was ready to battle her colleague to the last stage.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Lizzy Anjorin's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by Lizzy Anjorin. They had to take side after listening to what she had to say. Here are comments below:

@olajuwon_oye said:

"Bitterness, envy, monitoring spirit is that you."

@the_crystals.jewelry stated:

"But you are the one monitoring Iyabo now, this is serious oh."

@tezzy196 wrote:

"We love iyabo, Lizzy jealousy go wound."

@realcheria commented:

"Iyabo na your BP medication, you have to take every morning so that your body go come down."

@bluewaterscence reacted:

"You be VDM female version."

Fans expose VDM for calling out Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event instead of the after-party she was invited to.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng