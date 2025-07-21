A few Nigerian celebrities have faced devastating loss in the past after fire gutted their homes, offices, and even cars worth millions of naira

Many of them shared the sad news online and stated how much they lost to the inferno while appreciating God that no life was lost

In this article, Legit.ng presents the celebrities who lost properties worth million to inferno

Watching someone’s years of labour and hard work go down the drain due to a fire incident can be devastating. Unfortunately, some Nigerian celebrities have experienced this painful reality in the past.

Some lost cars, clothes, furniture, and other valuable items they had acquired over the years to an inferno in a matter of seconds.

A few of them have since managed to recover and replace the expensive items destroyed in the fire.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights celebrities who have lost properties in fire outbreaks:

1. Iyabo Ojo’s office gutted by fire

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, popularly known as Queen Mother, recently lost properties in her office to a fire outbreak.

The mother of two shared the sad news via her Instagram story, showing the Lagos State Fire Service attempting to extinguish the flames that engulfed her workplace. She also gave fans a tour of the areas affected by the fire.

Days after the incident, an old prophecy by celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa about the actress resurfaced online. Many expressed regret for not taking the prophecy seriously, but were grateful that no lives were lost.

2. Mercy Aigbe lost home properties to fire

The year 2024 ended on a tragic note for screen diva Mercy Aigbe, as she lost properties worth millions of naira in a fire incident at her home.

While sharing the sad news with her fans, the mother of two revealed that nearly all her belongings were burnt to ashes.

She also gave fans a glimpse of what was destroyed and what remained. Her living room, fans, and ceiling were completely razed.

3. Small Doctor’s house burnt by fire

Singer Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, almost lost his entire house in a fire outbreak at his flat a few years ago.

His neighbours broke into the apartment and managed to extinguish the fire, saving some of his belongings.

Though the source of the inferno remains unknown, it ravaged his living room and destroyed almost everything in it.

Singer-turned-blogger Tunde Ednut shared a video showing the charred remains of the furniture.

4. AY’s multimillion-naira mansion gutted by fire

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, suffered a significant loss when his Lekki mansion was consumed by fire.

At the time of the incident, his family was on holiday in the US, and the comedian promised to join them soon, even as videos of his burning mansion surfaced online.

Clips showing the remains of his expensive properties made the rounds as his brothers and firemen attempted to salvage what was left.

5. Fire gulp Didi Ekanem's house

Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem also suffered a tragic loss when a fire destroyed all her belongings a few years ago.

She tearfully shared the heartbreaking news and footage of the inferno online, stating that only her passport was saved.

She and her sister were left stranded and eventually lodged in a hotel. Weeks later, she shared the good news of moving into a new house.

6. Oloba Salo's car burnt by fire

TikToker Ojesanimi Afeez Opeyemi, better known as Oloba Salo, lost his expensive car to a fire incident while travelling to Lagos.

A video of the burning car surfaced online, showing him crying uncontrollably by the roadside. Despite his distress, no commuter stopped to assist, and he helplessly watched as the fire consumed the vehicle.

7. Bidemi Kosoko loses properties to fire

Bidemi Kosoko, daughter of veteran actor Jide Kosoko, lost several properties in a fire outbreak while she and her family were at her father's house for a yuletide celebration.

She received a phone call about the fire and returned home to find much of her belongings destroyed.

The fire started in a neighbour's apartment and spread to hers. Fortunately, the Lagos State Fire Service arrived in time to prevent total destruction.

8. BBN’s JMK loses certificate and phone to fire

Reality TV star Jumoke Adedoyin, popularly known as JMK from Big Brother Naija's 'Shine Ya Eye' edition, also lost important documents and valuables in a fire outbreak.

Though she didn’t announce the incident herself, a friend disclosed the unfortunate event to her fans.

