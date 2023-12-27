Shola Kosoko has narrated how her sister lost millions of naira to an inferno during the Yuletide period

She stated that Bidemi her sister and her family were celebrating at their father's place when the incident happened

The actress noted that it was Bidemi's friends who were living in the same estate that called to inform them about the incident

Shola Kosoko, one of the daughters of Nollywood veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, has shared the sad news of how her sister Bidemi lost some properties to a fire outbreak.

The actress posted a video of the havoc done by the fire while thanking God for keeping her sister and her family from being burnt in the fire.

According to her, she and her siblings used to gather at their father's house during the yuletide to feats. They later got a distress call from Bidemi's estate about the fire incident.

The actress who marked her father's birthday in style added that Bidemi and their dad were about to go to an event when the call came through.

Shola Kosoko says Bidemi's friend helped them

In the caption of her post, Shola recounted how the fire started at Bidemi's neighbour's house and extended to her sister's own.

She added that it was Bidemi's friends who called them and helped with the assistance of fire fighters to put off the inferno.

This year had been challenging for Bidemi as she lost some properties to her newly employed maid a few months ago.

See the video here:

Fans react to Shola's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@solasobowale:

"Thank God for the gift of life. Oluwa seun. Enu ope wa oni kan."

@reginachukwu:

"Jesuuuuuuuuuuu!."

@jamiu_azeez1:

"In all we should thank God that no life was lost, God will surely restore everything that was lost in surplus."

@babatee.1:

"Ka saa maa Dupe."

@dreamcloset_ent:

'It's well with them, kadupe emi tio jono. God will restore the losses."

@official_shaddash:

"OMG! It’s well with you sis."

@officialadesanyatoyosi':

"God is awesome thank almighty for everything @officialsholakosoko."

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Omo, it’s well."

@fortflour:

"Whao! Sibẹ Olùwà dára! May God Almighty give you double for your trouble Sis @bidemi_kosoko."

