Popular TikToker Oloba Salo has lost his expensive car to a fire accident that happened while he was traveling

He was on his way to Lagos when the unfortunate incident happened and he was seen crying by the roadside

The social media influencer called on his fans to help him while the remains of the car was seen in flames

Popular TikToker Ojesanimi Afeez Opeyemi better known as Oloba Salo is presently not in a good mood after an unfortunate incident happened to him while he was traveling.

The famous social media influencer lost his multi-million naira car to an inferno when he was on his way to Lagos State.

In the video sighted online, fire was burning the remains of the car by the road as commuters were traveling.

TikToker Oloba Salo lose car to fire accident. Photo credit @funny horje

Source: Instagram

Oloba Salo cries for help

In the clip, the guy who bought a car for his father a few months ago was sitting on the floor as he cried for help.

He called on his fans to come to his rescue as his car was still burning.

This development came after Seyi Vibez allegedly gave Oloba Salo and DJ Chicken N50million.

The TikToker cried out and questioned the source of the money that the singer gifted him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Many of the followers of the social media influencer took to the comment section to sympathize with him. Here are some of the comments below:

@big_west01:

"Sigh."

@shillow_money:

"Haaa God what is this."

@officialtoks1:

"This is heart breaking."

@blazeisfunny:

"Haaa, Jesus have mercy."

@__crazythinker02:

"Omooooo, this is so sad."

@iyaogbaaa:

"Haa God have mercy on us."

@emperor_bolojay:

"Your life dey. God go do bigger one for you n sha Allah."

@khaleefah_mafoworade:

"Haaa may Allah always protect you."

@official_jaymoney__:

"Thank God for your own life."

Source: Legit.ng