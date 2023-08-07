Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun fondly called AY, lost his Lagos house to an inferno on Sunday, August 6, 2023

The comic actor, despite his loss, is grateful for the lives of his family, who were abroad when the fire started

Yomi Casual, Ay's younger brother, has also reacted to the news; he prayed for the restoration of his loss

On Sunday, August 7, 2023, the Lagos home of comedian AY was allegedly gutted by fire and properties worth millions of naira have been lost to the inferno.

The video of the burning house shows the Lagos state fire service truck trying to quench the raging fire.

AY and his brother, Yomi Casual, have reacted to the news of the fire that guts the house of the comedian. Photo: Comedian AY, Yomi Casual

Source: Instagram

Many colleagues and fans of the comedian have sympathised with the comic actor and his family. They prayed that no life was lost while also asking God to replace his loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some of their reactions read:

ushbebecomedian

"D*mn!!!! No shaking God’s got y’all'

Grace Inojie

"We pray for everyone’s safety in Jesus name amen"

Uche Elendu

"Oh my God ! No way"

Grace Amah:

"Oh Lord take control"

Maclouds Productions:

"This has nothing to do with his beef with humans. This is a fire incident. Don’t attach it to your superstitions."

Comedian AY reacts to fire incident in his house

Comedian AY has responded to the news of the fire that engulfed his Lagos home on his verified social media handle.

The comic actor shared videos and photos of his wife and children presently abroad. He captioned it:

"Family and God – that is what’s important. Everything else comes and goes. Can't wait to join you guys in the US in few days."

Comedian AY's brother Yomi Casual reacts

Famous fashion designer and stylist Yomi Makun, known as Yomi Casual, has reacted to the news of his older brother's house burning.

Rather than lament or mourn the enormous loss, he resolved to pray for the restoration of his brother's loss.

In an instastory, he wrote:

"God will restore more than you lost."

I won't make list of top 20 comedians": Comedian AY says

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that during a recent interview with Teju Babyface, Comedian AY revealed that Julius Agwu, despite all he did for him when he had severe health issues, accused him of being a witch and a perpetrator of evil powers targeted against him (Julius).

AY also shared the secret of his success in the comedy industry. He noted that he knows he is not one of the funniest guys, but the several rejections, hate, insults, and wickedness shown to him in the industry are why he is as successful as he is.

He revealed that for years they never allowed him to perform at the popular comedy show "Night of A Thousand Laughs," which gave birth to the idea of his event, AY Live.

Source: Legit.ng