A prophecy shared by Bright the Seer about Iyabo Ojo has surfaced online after the fire accident that destroyed properties in her office

In the clip, the seer advised the actress to pray against evil, condolence visits, and emergencies

Fans were relieved that the unfortunate incident did not claim any lives and thanked God for the actress's safety

A few hours after news broke about the unfortunate incident at Iyabo Ojo's office, fans unearthed a prophecy shared by Bright Ndibunwa, better known as Bright the Seer, about the actress.

Iyabo Ojo's office recently caught fire, and the actress shared the distressing news with her fans online, including a video showing the extent of the property damage caused by the fire.

Bright the Seer speaks about Iyabo Ojo. Photo credit@iayboojofespris/@brightthesweer

Source: Instagram

In the video circulating online, the seer can be heard warning the actress and her family to pray. She advised them to pray against receiving condolence messages or being called for emergencies.

Fans react to Bright the Seer's video

Fans reacted to the video of the prophecy, expressing their gratitude that no lives were lost in the fire.

Some fans recalled seeing the prophecy earlier, mentioning they had tagged the actress to it and urged her to pray.

Iyabo Ojo trends over fire outbreak in her office. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time Iyabo Ojo has received a prophecy from the seer. A few months ago, when her daughter was getting married, Bright warned that some people were unhappy about the union.

She advised the actress to pray and noted that Juma Jux was God's ordained husband for Priscilla.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to seer's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what the seer said about Iyabo Ojo and her family. Here are comments below:

@princesnarna shared:

"It high time we start taking mama seriously."

@omosexy1415 said:

"I remembered ooo, I even tagged her to pray against it. Thank God it ended in praise."

@chuks_worldwide stated:

"You are the only prophet I see dat speak de volume of something and it will happen kudos to u ma ,much love."

@kahzeey wrote:

"What the enemies meant for evil and shame God will turn around for their good. Thank God no life was lost."

@stellapatrick009 stated:

"Thank God it ended in praise no life was lost."

@rchidimma commented:

"Ma anytime you wan see for me ,abeg let it be something good . I don’t want negative prophecy ."

@949nnenna shared:

"Thank you El-ROI, they missed their target, and they will keep missing it in our Lives and families too, Amen."

Iyabo shares video of Priscilla's real mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo surprised many of her fans after she introduced a woman as the real mother of Priscilla.

In a video shared by the actress, she captured praying fervently for Kudrat Ogunro, one of her colleagues, in appreciation of her role in her family.

According to the Queen Mother, Kudrat played an instrumental part in raising Priscilla Ojo and her brother Festus during their childhood. She expressed hope that her own daughter would have a special day as memorable as Priscilla’s.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng