Renowned street-pop singer Adekunle Temitope, aka Small Doctor, has recounted his experience after renting a house allegedly plagued with bad luck.

The music star, who recently welcomed a baby in Canada, stated in his post that the house he rented was clean, quiet, and seemed to have everything a tenant could desire.

However, the singer claimed that he went from 100 to zero after moving in, adding that he felt like he was on the brink of madness due to everything he endured.

Small Doctor, who bought a luxury car just a few months ago, revealed that he was ready to share with the world what his landlady, known as Iya Ibeji, had done to him.

Small Doctor advises fans about renting houses

In his post, Small Doctor offered some advice to his fans about renting houses. He urged them to make proper inquiries before choosing a place and to pray well before signing any agreements.

He also mentioned that there are plenty of “crazy houses” out there.

Fans react to Small Doctor's experience

Reacting to the singer's ordeal, fans were prompted to share their own similar experiences.

A few mentioned that they were fortunate to take their bed only out of the house they rented, as they struggled throughout their stay.

@ijoba_yagi_ shared:

"I change like more than 6 cars for my house now looking for a bigger space to move go another house dey fear me, I no even dey broke for this house ."

@rodney_nwosu shared:

"My own compound na say, if you they find pikin, you must get am. E be like competition. The compound is so fertile . Luck they as well."

@don_biggi001 commented:

"Realest thing on the internet today so far."

@tifeh_proteins reacted:

"The worst part is it takes the grace of God for you to be able to raise the money for you to leave the house, we once lived in one, we sold everything we took there we only left with our bed. We are still trying to bounce back I pray God continue to show up for us."

@khudhus_moore wrote:

"This was us last year, the crazy part of it is that immediately you thought of leaving that house you go see small money just to give you peace of mind for a week after that you go continue the sapa if not for god."

