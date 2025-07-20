Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a terrifying near-death experience he had with his son while they were enjoying some leisure time at sea

According to his post, his son challenged him to a jet ski ride, and during the adventure, they both fell into the ocean

The post sparked a wave of reactions from fans, many of whom thanked God for their safety and joked about how Hellen Ati might have reacted to it

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has recounted a frightening experience he had while on vacation with his family.

The businessman, who has faced multiple controversies involving an alleged baby mama and paternity disputes, revealed the incident occurred during a sea outing while holidaying with his loved ones.

According to Cubana Chiefpriest, his son Donald challenged him to join in on a jet ski ride at sea. He accepted the challenge, but the fun took a dramatic turn when both of them fell into the ocean. Fortunately, they were saved from what could have been a tragic outcome.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares how they were rescued

In his post, the nightlife entrepreneur explained that he and Donald were both wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

He added that their basic swimming skills also contributed to their survival.

Fans react to the scary experience

Following the post, fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Some expressed gratitude to God for preserving their lives and advised the businessman who is also a singer to be more cautious moving forward.

A few netizens recalled the tragic case of actor Junior Pope, who was once seen screaming on a boat before he later lost his life in a boat mishap.

Others couldn’t help but mention Hellen Ati, speculating on how she might react to the video, especially given the ongoing drama between Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged baby mama.

What fans said about Cubana Chieifpriest's post

Netizens shared their take about the post made by the businessman. Here are some of the things shared by them on safety and as they also prayed for him and his family:

@michael_chris74 stated:

"Bikokwa, aa so Junior Pope talk. Like play like play we all cried till today.. please make Una dey careful sir ."

@chidikeorjic commented:

"Paschalu you are enjoying while I am here suffering in Kenya."

@foreign1677 wrote:

"Baba say life jacket na water ."

@johnwizzy123 said:

"The most funniest thing I've seen on internet today."

@_dablackadetraph shared:

"The rich use money to buy death in Portable voice ."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

