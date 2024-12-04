Mercy Aigbe has shared a video of how she lost some properties worth millions of naira to a fire incident at her building

In her post, she said that she was devastated about her loss, but she thanked God that no life was lost

He colleagues and fans sympathised with her and also appreciated God while encouraging her about the post

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has shared a sad news with her fans on social media, and they have been sympathising with her.

The mother of two, who recently joined a challenge online, shared a video of her burnt building on Instagram.

Mercy Aigbe's post worries fans. Photo credit@realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In the caption of her post, she said that she was devastated about her situation, but she thanked God.

Mercy Aigbe shares update

The movie star appreciated God that no life was lost in the inferno. However, in the recording, almost all the properties she has in the house were burnt.

The living room of the actress, who once complained about the economy, was reduced to ashes. The fans, ceilings were all burnt.

In one of the rooms, a machine that looked like a gym equipment was also burnt.

The clip captured what was left of the dining section, some of the chairs were not touched by the inferno.

Mercy Aigbe's fans and colleagues sympathised with her and prayed for her and her household.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Aigbe's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Aigbe's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@ruggedybaba:

"So sorry dear."

@amebohotgist:

"OMG, this is bad."

@realchidiebereaneke:

"Oh my God, So sorry."

@officialomoborty:

"Haaa! Jesu o! Thank God for life. Pele."

@blessingjessicaobasi:

"Oh Lord!!! Soo sorry,Thank God for Life and indeed He will restore a million folds."

@nhn_couture:

"Omg, so sorry sis."

@julietibrahim:

"Omg glory be to God! So sorry."

@realchidimmaaneke:

"Jesus! So sorry."

@toyin_abraham:

"Jesus, Olorun, no wonder you were crying on phone. I’m so sorry sis."

Mercy Aigbe shows off in-law

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had celebrated her husband's family member who graduated from law school a few months ago.

The actress shared lovely pictures of the lady, who schooled abroad.

In her post, she showered sweet words on her, and she called her a darling and stated how proud she was of her. Her husband also thanked God for the lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng