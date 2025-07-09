Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo trended online after she shared details of the unfortunate incident at her office

The mother of two shared a video showing how a sudden fire outbreak took over her workplace and how the Nigerian Fire Service came to her rescue

She further shared views of what what destroyed by the fire as she appreciated her creator, triggering reactions online

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is grateful following an awful occurrence at her office premises.

The movie star announced on her Instagram account that her office building caught fire on Tuesday about 7 p.m.

Iyabo Ojo shares unfortunate incident that took place in her office. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

She shared a video of the occurrence and thanked the Nigerian Fire Service and her staff for saving what was left.

Iyabo also expressed gratitude to her creator for no lives being lost. Iyabo observed how the devil tested them, but God said no. She said that with God on her side, she would come back stronger and better.

“This just happened today the 8th of July 2025, Around 7pm. My office building caught fire.

Thank you to the Nigerian Fire service and my staff for salvaging what was left. Thankfully no lives were lost. The devil tested us today but God said no. With God on my side we will bounce back bigger and better.”

See her post below:

Fan react to Iyabo Ojo’s ordeal

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dona.ld4010 wrote:

"Nothing missing nothing broken 🙏. You will get triple of all that was affected."

apeke_alasoara said:

"I Dey read comment and I Dey laugh omo some of this people own don already spoil cos u will tell me how justice for mohbad is connected to this but am not ready to reply any oloriburuku on this again some of this people that hate this woman for no reason can never in this life be great in life we bless God no life was lost everything will be alright by his grace ile oba tojo ewa loma bukun."

rehoboth_peaks said:

"The building will be remodeled. It did not burn down. Thank God for this. Pls check your inverter batteries and cables for defects. God always wins 🙌🙌🙌."

hopebykikiokewale said:

"The devil is a liar, he has failed, he will continue to fail in Jesus name. Ile oba to jona ewa lo busi lagbara olorun."

uchennannanna said:

"Thank God for his mercies that no life was lost. May God strengthen you Queen Mother. Sending you love and hugs ❤️❤️."

rhemmygoldcollections said:

"💔 Seeing this in person is painful, but I thank God for life. No life was lost, and that alone is a big testimony. You will rise from this stronger and greater! God’s got you, and so do we! 🙏❤️."

princesscomedian said:

"What is coming is better than what is lost in Jesus' mighty name 😇 no evil will befall you or staff. God is worthy to be praised."

obaksolo said:

"GLORY TO GOD ALMIGHTY 🙏🏽."

iam__aduke wrote:

"You shall always prevail Adukeade🙏God loves you 🙏❤️❤️Esu ti poofo."

oloridellyjay_eventandparty said:

"Thankful for his mercy,it is well 🥺 may you bounce back stronger and greater 🙏🏿🙏🏿♥️."

Iyabo Ojo thanks God for not losing lives over fire outbreak. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Pauloo, Iyabo Ojo serenades netizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that the romance between Iyabo Ojo and Pauloo took over the internet recently.

Despite their hectic schedules, the couple made time for one another over the weekend, going out in style for a dinner date.

In an Instagram video released by Iyabo, the couple was seen on their way to a dinner date. Paulo, being a gentleman and opened the car door for his woman as she gracefully entered the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng