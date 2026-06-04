A Nigerian woman got people talking online as a video shows her inside a church in an NYSC outfit

At the beginning of the video, she introduced herself as a widow and also the wife of Jesus

The announcement she made about her daughter in the viral clip made people praise her

A mother captured people's attention at her church as she rocked her NYSC outfit to church to give thanks after her two daughters achieved a rare feat.

The video, posted online by one of the daughters, shows the moment the mother spoke inside the church while being cheered by those in attendance.

Emotional moment as woman in NYSC outfit gives testimony in church. Photo Source: Tiktok/symply.sylvia

Source: TikTok

Mother wears NYSC outfit to church

At the beginning of the video posted by @symply.sylvia, the elderly woman mentioned that she is a widow but does not see herself as one, but instead, a wife of God.

Her statement:

"I'm a widow but I'm not a widow, I'm Jesus' wife."

After she said this, she began to speak about the achievements of her daughters, mentioning that one has become a medical doctor and the other has become a journalist.

She said:

"Today, I'm telling you. I'm the mother of a medical doctor, mama of a journalist."

Nigerian mother stirs reactions as she appears in NYSC uniform in church. Photo Source: Tiktok/symply.sylvia

Source: TikTok

The daughter of the woman who shared the video online explained in the caption that she is the journalist her mother referred to in the video, while her older sister is the medical doctor being talked about.

The description of her TikTok video read:

"Honestly, that's how I knew this achievement meant just as much to her as it did to me."

"Someone sent me this video, and I haven't stopped smiling since☺️."

Reactions as mother lists daughters' achievements

Faith Alaere said:

"Na so I go disgrace my children."

Esther’s Digital Diary noted:

"This same Nysc I Dey do?"

A-Manda shared:

"I sponsored myself in school and I know the shege I saw. you'd starve, work, study, pray, cry so yes... yes it's a HUGE achievement. congratulations sister."

Esther Omotina explained:

"My mama fit do this one o make i hide my uniform 😂 our parents love this uniform o."

MeEdA said:

"NYSC na achievement on top this suffering ??"

Hanuoluwapo wrote:

"My mom must do this o from Lagos to Akwa ibom no be beans."

Deborah Chinasa added:

"Correct mama,do you know how long she has secretly prayed that her child eventually wore this outfit."

SMS_DRINKS_DEPOT noted:

"The journey wasn’t easy, some went but didn’t come back alive 💔 she has every reasons to be happy and grateful."

Marietta shared:

"Till today I am my mummy’s Dp😭😭😂😂😂😂😂. If I finish I’m sure she’ll do this."

Nenye wrote:

"I’m so happy for you baby, I’m so happy for you."

theblackestbee added:

"My parents will disgrace me many times and disgrace me right."

Glowgirl said:

"Our parents are the biggest show off 😂😂😂the only difference with us is they didn’t have social media."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an ex-corps member has shared a heartwarming moment from his NYSC service year after completing his passing out parade.

He revealed that he and his mother both served in the same state and even the same local government area, years apart. He later released a photoshoot with his mother, where they both wore NYSC uniforms.

Corps member salutes mother after POP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian corps member made many people emotional after she came back home from her NYSC passing-out parade.

She went to her mother, saluted her in uniform, and showed her NYSC certificate. Her mother became very happy and started crying as they hugged each other.

Source: Legit.ng