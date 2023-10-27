DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, is sad due to an unfortunate incident

The disc jockey took to social media to tell her fans that her phone was forcefully stolen from her hands in London

She put a crying emoji to show her state, but she didn't reveal the worth of her gadget

Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, known by the stage name DJ Cuppy, has expressed sadness after her phone was snatched from her in London.

She wrote on Instagram about the unlucky incident and captured her mood with three crying emojis. She however didn't reveal the type of brand that was taken away from her.

DJ Cuppy in Tears Over Missing Phone. Photo Credit @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Fans console DJ Cuppy

The disc jockey was comforted by her followers who saw the post. Some of them told her not to cry as her father is there to replace the missing gadget with a better one.

Se e her post about the phone here:

Fans react to the post made by DJ Cuppy

Reactions have trailed the news that DJ Cuppy's gadget was stolen from her hands. Here are some of the comments as captured by Legit. ng

@donjazzy:

"Ahhh otilor. Same thing happened to me 3 months ago in the same SoHo."

@poshest_hope:

"P00r man pikin go think say na poem she write."

@tour_lanny:

"Poor man pikin go see Soho go think say na Solo thîef the phone."

@ojeshair:

"The comments section is unbelievable so because she is a rich man pikin Una no fit tell her small sorry."

@ayzne_:

"I thought it’s only in Nigeria we have thieves , just kidding."

@kingston_eze:

"Dem dey tiff for London too??"

@ade___damola1:

"Argh they stole rich man pikin phone, poor man pikin fit help track ham."

@motaraodunayo:

"The SoHo I know is in NYC though. Didn’t think there’s another in London."

@charmzifiesta:

"I go believe you if you say na only the sim pain you no be the phone."

@mc.oloro_:

"Rich man pikin don loose guard ."

