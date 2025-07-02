Some Nigerians took to the the Instagram page of media personality Nedu Wazobia over the drama trailing his recent podcast with 2Baba

The drama that has trailed singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba's recent comments on a podcast with Nedu Wazobia, whose real name is Chinudu Ani Emmanuel, has continued to generate reactions.

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba, in a video that has gone viral, tendered an unreserved apology to his new partner and Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, and his children.

This comes following the backlash from a controversial statement he made about male sexuality and monogamy.

In a remorseful video, 2Baba on Wednesday, July 2, acknowledged the gravity of his words and the hurt they caused.

The video of 2Baba speaking on Nedu's podcast that triggered reactions is below:

Nigerians flood Nedu Wazobia's page

Following 2Baba's apology, Nigerian netizens pointed fingers at media personality, claiming he was the root of the whole drama.

It would be recalled that Nedu Wazobia joined a South African podcast after his exit from HonestBunch after controversies trailed his interview with comedian Deeone.

Nedu Wazobi stepped down after VeryDarkMan accused him of using the platform to sleep with female guests in exchange for appearances.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens point accusing fingers at Nedu Wazobia over 2Baba's apology video.

Read them below:

eni__licious said:

"2baba, your new wife is in for it, mk she ready😎. Well-done sir👏. Annie, my dear you dodged a good bullet."

immyrichgram commented:

"Nedu has done it again 2Baba don drop apology by 1am."

ivyruks wrote:

"Many people judge 2baba, but he's been consistent about his feelings. If you can't accept his truth, don't engage with him. Simple as that. Humans may look similar, but we're fundamentally unique. Some feel they're a different gender and transition."

pitakwa1 commented:

"NEDU DON DO AM AGAIN! 2BABA DON DROP APOLOGY BY 1am!!! "

ib.ib._ said:

"NEDU YOU DO YHIS ONE AGAIN OMO I FEAR WHO NO FEAR. NUDE chai 2 baba don drop apology."

favourite_babee said:

"2baba is obviously a polygamist he can’t be with one woman so make Una let am be cause he nor dy hide am."

Yvonne Jegede blast Nedu Wazobia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Yvonne Jegede slammed Nedu Wazobia for shading her over her apology to Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, after endorsing the actor's 2nd marriage.

Jegede tendered an apology over her comment about Yul’s controversial second marriage during her appearance on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast.

After the actress' public apology, Nedu took a swipe at her: “If you talk, use your chest stand by your words,” he wrote via his Instagram page.

Jegeded didn’t take Nedu’s shade lightly as she fired back at the podcaster in a drama that went on for days.

