Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, is once again in the public eye, and this time, not just for his emotional outburst, but also for a troubling prophecy that has raised fresh concerns.

Celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa has issued a spiritual warning about the music legend, urging his family to look beyond his recent marital crisis and pray fervently for his life and future.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Ndibunwa said:

“To the Idibia family, they should pray about a lot of issues, and not this marital matter. A lot of triangles around 2Baba’s life going forward.”

Her cryptic message came just days after 2Baba opened up in a candid interview about his marriage to actress Annie Idibia, from whom he is now separated.

According to the African Queen crooner, the relationship left him feeling trapped.

Following intense backlash from fans and critics alike, 2Baba returned to social media to tender an apology to his wife, Natasha, for the way he spoke.

Fans fear for 2baba's life

Legit.ng compiled reactions to the latest prophecy about singer 2baba below:

@RealZinoJay:

"This man needs serious spiritual cleansing. Too many triangles for one person abeg!"

@IamAnnie4Life:

"After everything Annie went through, now we’re hearing prophecy? 2Baba should fix up"

@Odogwu_of_Lagos:

"Bright Ndibunwa may be onto something. 2Baba’s vibe has been off for a while. Something no pure.

@Miss_Theresa_001:

"Men will cheat and say "God made us that way." Even prophets are tired."

@TifeTalks:

"She said pray beyond marriage? That’s deep. I hope his people are listening. 2Baba needs covering"

@OnyiChukwu__:

"Prophecy or not, 2Baba should take time off social media. All this back and forth isn’t helping him"

@DrippinDaniel:

"How many triangles this guy wan face? Marriage wahala, baby mama gist, now prophecy?"

@SoulOfGrace:

"2Baba is under attack spiritually. Fame comes with a price. People should stop judging blindly"

@KelvinTheDon:

"This one pass marriage talk. The man’s whole aura don change. Prayers no go waste."

@TheRealChika:

"We need to stop mocking these warnings. Prophet talk today, news go break tomorrow. Protect 2Baba"

Cynthia Morgan takes swipe at 2baba's wife

Singer, Cynthia Morgan, has ignited fresh drama online after taking a swipe at 2Baba’s wife, Natasha Idibia, over what she described as "emotional pressure" being used to control the iconic singer.

In a now-viral Instagram story, Morgan, who was recently seen online crying, criticized the timing and tone of 2Baba’s recent public apology, suggesting it was not entirely genuine but influenced by pressure from his wife.

The apology had followed an interview that sparked mixed reactions across social media, with the singer reflecting on past missteps.

