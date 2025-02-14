Nigerian media personality, Nedu, has resigned from the Honest Bunch Podcast to the surprise of fans

On February 13, 2025, Nedu released a press statement announcing that he would no longer be hosting the show

This came amid the media personality’s issues with VeryDarkMan who made messy claims about him online

Nigerian media personality Chinedu Ani aka Nedu Wazobia has now quit the Honest Bunch Podcast show.

The public figure took Nigerians by surprise when he released a press statement on social media stating that he would no longer be a part of the show.

It all started after online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan made messy claims about Nedu after he invited ex-BBNaija star and comedian, Deeone, to speak on the podcast.

VeryDarkMan claimed that Nedu had told him a lot of secrets about the people who had graced his show in the past, including those he had slept with to give them better opportunities, and the online critic started to spill their names with photos.

Shortly after VDM named names and shared photos, Nedu released a statement on his official Instagram page stating that he had decided to step away from the Honest Bunch Podcast because it had become necessary.

Nedu wrote in part:

“In light of recent events, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the podcast. This is not a decision I take lightly, but one I believe is necessary—for my peace of mind, for my family, and for the integrity of the show itself. I have always been committed to honest conversations, but when those conversations lead to relentless attacks and misrepresentation, it becomes clear that stepping back is the best path forward.

I sincerely hope this decision brings an end to the negativity surrounding my name and allows The Honest Bunch Podcast to continue thriving. I remain committed to fostering dialogue in ways that encourage meaningful engagement and growth, and I look forward to new opportunities that align with that vision.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Nedu quits Honest Bunch podcast

News of Nedu quitting the Honest Bunch podcast made the rounds on social media and it raised mixed feelings from Nigerians. Several netizens felt that he resigned from the show because VeryDarkMan’s claims about him were true, others however felt he was sacked by the management team.

Read some of their comments below:

Kastro_237 said:

“What a Valentine Gift from VDM😂😂 He never losses, na Deeone own dey sweet me😂😂😂 the way them dey ignore the worm 😂😂😂.”

Gangstar_s_a said:

“I said this earlier ....I was even more scared for the cancellation of the UK podcast. Never thought it will be total dropping! Any way this a leason to a lot of people most especially if you are cooperate.. then you have alot to loss...vdm has nothing to loss because he is not cooperate and can not be cancelled.....I wish u the best bro.”

Reeky____' wrote:

“I pray say na prank 🙂.”

Fosy_lion said:

“I think the brand sacked you jare 😂.”

Obadunsam said:

“Vdm you do this one 😂.”

Only1brytos wrote:

“Nedu has learnt the hard way... If we can get 3 persons like VDM in Nigeria there will be HOPE. VDM for president abeg.”

Omo.me2u said:

“VDM sabi retire people anyhow so painful.. 😢.”

Mr_obiwills said:

“D painful part be say no be better celebrity cos ur downfall na Deeone of all people😂.”

Chybyksmart wrote:

“He would still be the one running the show behind the camera so I see no difference at all and this move he just made also confirms that there are elements of truth in what VDM is saying.”

Adezacpal said:

“No way!!! The show will never be the same without you!”

Reallexy24 said:

“So all the "allegedly" na true? Some people can't even take half of what they dish out ! VDM really has alot on him... Good luck to you!”

Mamajay_official said:

“Who cares 🤷 why stepping down?? Is he gui|ty of the a||egations😒?”

