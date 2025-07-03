Blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus has shared how Nedu allegedly betrayed singer 2baba after the singer granted an interview on Nedu's new podcast

During the interview, 2baba made controversial comments about men being polygamous by nature

Fans seemed to agree with Stella's claim, as many shared their views in the comments section of her post

A new twist has emerged following the controversial interview and subsequent apology of singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, after appearing on a podcast.

The music star was a guest on Nedu's new podcast, where he discussed the polygamous nature of men.

Stella Dimoko Korkus' fans react to her post about claims Nedu and 2Baba. Photo credit@stelladimokokorkus/@nedu_official/@official2baba

He later apologized to his new wife for his comments, and the video sparked reactions among fans.

A few celebrities also shared their take about the interview and 2Baba's apology.

In a post shared by blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, she claimed that Nedu betrayed 2Baba after the podcast.

According to her, both Nedu and 2Baba had an agreement before the podcast was recorded. Nedu allegedly promised to handle public relations for 2Baba after his controversial marriage and agreed that 2Baba would come on the podcast, grant an interview, and open up on all the questions he would be asked.

Dimoko Korkus further reported that both 2Baba and Nedu were to review the interview and agree on what to publish.

However, Stella claimed that 2Baba did not agree to have the interview published and begged Nedu not to go ahead with it, but Nedu reportedly reneged on his promise and went ahead with the publication.

She also stated that 2Baba had allegedly been calling the media personality, but that Nedu refused to pick up any of his calls.

2Baba's fans react to Stella Dimoko's claims about Nedu. Photo credit@official2baba

How fans reacted to Stella Dimoko's claims

Many fans disagreed with Stella's statement about Nedu and 2Baba. They questioned if 2Baba had spoken under duress and whether he was a "baby" to have been forced into saying everything he did.

A few others pointed out that 2Baba has always been polygamous by nature, as reflected in his songs, and argued that he does not hide it.

What fans said about Stella Dimoko's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@preshspice shared:

"Still doesn’t change the fact that 2face said it without being under duress. He should own it with his full chest as this isn’t the first time he’s saying something like this tho."

@hildaomes said:

"Na baby him be? Did Nedu ask him to say that he said? He spoke based on his feelings and it ain't the first time he is saying this thing. Even in his songs he insinuates that he is a father of many nations."

@ikhinesandra commented:

"Nedu has suffered sha."

@aleezahsskincare reacted:

"This thing of blaming Nedu when podcasts are broadcasted and they start getting backlash is so funny to me, it’s like posting your bank details on instagram and then blaming IG for allowing the post to be up on here."

