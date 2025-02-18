Actress Yvonne Jegede has share her ordeal in the hands of Nedu, a former host of the Honest Bunch Podcast

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has shared the travails she went through after she appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

Legit.ng had reported that Yvonne Jegede had appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast, and she spoke about her crashed marriage. Her utterances were hugely criticised and many rained curses on her.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, she shared what she went through in the hands of the podcaster, Nedu and what the interview did to her brand.

According to ebony skinned actress, Nedu sent her messages asking her out. She claimed that as Nedu was in her What's App asking her out, he was at the same posting materials that further fuelled the negative attacks on her.

Her son was also attacked as many rained curses on him online, and she had to deactivate his Instagram page.

Yvonne Jegede also asserted that based on the press release from the podcast, many believed that she paid for the interview.

Correcting that notion, Jegede pointed out that she didn't pay for the interview because the movie she promoted during her interview was not produced by her.

The movie act also noted that her words were twisted and that made her dislike people who used to paint yellow black.

Yvonne Jegede says she forgives Nedu

Also in her post, Jegede remarked that she was bitter, livid, and angry, however, with help and support she got from people close to her, she was able to move on.

Yvonne Jegede added that she had forgiven Nedu and wished him well as he goes through some travails.

Sharing the lessons leant from her ordeal, she noted that people would gain nothing, not even YouTube views, from bringing others down.

Recall that Yvonne Jegede was forced to apologise to May Edochie after supporting Yul Edochie during her interview.

See the post here:

What fans said about Yvonne Jegede's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@olamire4 wrote:

"At least if not for VDM we wouldn’t have heard or seen all these evidence unfolding. Yet many of us choose to to troll him and called him betrayal that he expose Nedu secret. Plsss some secrets are best exposed to save lives!! Well done Yvonne u are a queen."

@nwadiogoal stated:

"That guy and his show almost ruined your good reputation but grace speak for you."

@h.e.n.ysmiles shared:

"Undeniable facts."

@thatetsakogirl commented:

"Very classy post."

Nedu reacts to Yvonne Jegede's apology

Legit.ng reported that Nedu sent a daring message to Yvonne Jegede after she tendered an apology to May Edochie over her utterance on his podcast.

In his message, he noted that he wanted her to stand by their words with their full chest

According to him, those who do such were his number one.

