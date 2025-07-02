Nigerian music legend 2baba is in the news once more over his remarks on infidelity in marriage

Legit.ng recalls that the Afrobeats superstar, during a podcast with Nedu Wazobia, stated that it was impossible for a man to stick with one woman

A recent video went viral in the early hours of Wednesday, July 2, as the singer sent an open apology to his new wife Natasha, children and fans

Following controversy for his recent remarks implying that men are not sexually wired to remain with one woman, Nigerian music legend 2baba has officially apologised to his new wife, Natasha Osawaru, his children, and his fans.

The award-winning singer, who has had a significant impact on the Afrobeats genre, rushed to social media to apologise after his statements sparked reactions online.

His previous statement elicited heated debate from fans and commentators, with many seeing his words as promoting negative stereotypes.

The criticism sparked a wave of displeasure, particularly among those who had long valued his musical legacy and personal growth.

2baba has previously faced scrutiny for his relationships with women. His marriage to Natasha seems to have intensified the controversy around his personal life.

In his apology, the African Queen hitmaker acknowledged the seriousness of his statements and expressed profound regret for the pain they caused.

“I know I fuccked up with what I said and I know I’m going to get cancelled cos of it. I apologise to my fans and most importantly,my wife, the love of my life, Natasha and also my kids.I’m terribly sorry. That’s not who I am,” he said in part.

ginger_of_ibadan said:

"This guy need to be checked. Something is going on with him 😮."

biakz_foods said:

"Another legendary jonky loading 😢 he’s definitely not okay 😢."

sheisadarlin said:

"Are we still blaming Annie😢😢,"

befaboutfit_kiddies said:

"That is exactly who you are and exactly what you did to Annie."

cuddles0704 said:

"Hmmm...He never once apologized to Annie for saying the same nonsense. It's alright 🚶🏽‍♀️🚶🏽‍♀️."

drealnnenda said:

"I remember he said similar thing when he was with Annie."

doris_aba_n said:

"His medicine na this Natasha 😂😂😂 What he told Nedu he said it to Annie in her presence in the series young rich and African and he hasn’t apologized to her. This Natasha go deal with am. Am happy 🙌🏾🙌🏾."

stephogbo said:

"He don jam agbako! He didn't do this apology when he said it in front of Annie 😂 Maybe Natasha don draw en ear and bite en mouth."

funkychocolaty_collections said:

"😂😂😂😂 I never thought there will be a day in my life that I’ll laugh at 2 face! Wow! It is well."

abelpter said:

"This guy is just destroying all his legacy and respect he has built over the years. Just like Yul Edochie did. Again silence is golden. If 2 Face had just shut up his mouth and kept quiet like he had done all these years we would not know that he doesn’t have sense like that , but no, he had to go on a podcast, and open his mouth and start saying nonsense like some TikTok influencer.

reydiamond1 wrote:

"I remember he said this to Annie face to face during rich young n famous show (if thats what dey called it)and didn't apologize at all. What u allow will continue my ladies."

blair_and_beautyhub.gh said:

"I swear na natasha hold camera 📷 😂😂😂😂😢 tubaba done enter hot seat 😂."

2Baba makes appearance with Natasha Osawaru

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, has left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

