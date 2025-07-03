As 2Baba's apology to Natasha Osawaru and his children continues to trend, Radiogad has shared the alleged reason behind the singer's apology

Radiogad, who explained why 2Baba apologised because of him, also made a bold claim of the singer's encounter with his wife, Natasha, at home after the podcast

The media personality also criticised 2Baba's apology, sharing why it was ingenuine in a video that has triggered reactions

Media personality Destiny Ezeyim, better known as Radiogad, has caused a buzz online after he reacted to singer 2Baba's viral apology to his wife, Natasha Osawaru, and his seven children.

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba in a viral video apologised to Natasha and his children following his comment on a recent podcast with Nedu Wazobia.

Radiogad claims 2Baba's apology was forced. Credit: radiogad/natashaosawaru/official2baba

As the apology video continues to ignite mixed reactions on social media, Radiogad, in a video shared the alleged reason 2Baba apologised to Natasha.

Without mincing words, Radiogad claimed 2Baba apologised because of a video he made after the singer's comment on Nedu's podcast which caught Natasha's attention.

Radiogad shared 2Baba's alleged encounter when he got home to Natasha, who insisted he apologised.

Radiogad makes bold claim about 2Baba's apology to Natasha. Credit: radiogad

"When 2Baba got home at 2am yesterday, Natasha dey wait for am for gate with koboko, you are disrepecting me Natasha, I am not going to take what Annie took from you, you must apologise to Nigerians, you must apologise the same Radiogad does his video," Radiogad alleged in a video.

The media personality also criticised 2Baba's apology, saying it was not genuine as he was forced to make the video.

Sharing the video, Radiogad wrote in a caption:

"2Face Apologised to Nigerians Because Of Radiogad & Natasha His Wife…. This is The Full Story."

The video of Radiogad sharing the alleged reason behind 2Baba's apology to Natasha and his children is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba's brother expressed concern for him following his apology to Natasha.

Reactions trail Radiogad's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the media personality's video. Read them below:

reall_baddie__official commented:

"Nawa ooo radio gad this talk no too much so? this your mouth too sharp."

yuledochi_emmanuel_obasi_judy_ commented:

"We need to protect radiogad at all cost he is the God father of wotowoto..... He is a national treasure..."

ifeoma_nwawulu wrote:

"Shame to Annie for taking rubbish from tubaba,,up Natasha."

biggfish.xx commented:

"2Baba’s argument is flawed. It is clear that his position has been his life defining principle. It is not the biology of man to not be with one woman and be sexually contended. Biologically, women too have sexual urges to experience sex from other men. Self control is the key."

lastgrandson01 commented:

"Him no fit face him shame but na true him dey talk sha if u check am oo."

daddywhite_owb commented:

"Na me borrow Natasha 1 gallon of old women spit. Make she sha remember to return the empty gallon."

2Baba's apology: Nigerians blame Nedu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some Nigerians took to Nedu's page to react after 2Baba's viral apology.

Some netizens blamed Nedu as over the mixed reactions that trailed 2Baba's apology to Natasha. Reacting a netizen said, "Nedu has done it again."

