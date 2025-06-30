Nigerian singer Portable has stirred controversy online with a recent video of him on an alleged call with Lege Miami

The street-pop musician made a recording of himself on an alleged phone call with the Nollywood star as they discussed the 2025 election

Portable could be heard demanding 50 million naira to campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming election, triggering reactions online

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, made the rounds online after he was seen requesting N50M from actor Lege Miami to promote Tinubu’s 2027 campaign.

This comes after a video of Lege Miami campaigning for Tinubu while claiming that he wasn’t paid to do so went viral on social media.

Portable demands N50M from Lege Miami to promote Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign. Credit: @portablebaeby, @asiwajubat, @legemaimi

Source: Instagram

However, a video of Portable allegedly on a call with the Nollywood star captured them negotiating for a fee to support the ruling president in the next election year.

Portable could be heard requesting N50 million naira in order to push President Tinubu’s reelection campaign in 2027.

He was captured demanding N50 million naira to support President Tinubu's reelection campaign in 2027.

Watch the video below:

Portable’s video spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Dreamchaser said:

"2027 go bloody."

@YKoluwaseun9 said:

"and e ready do am, e no get shame."

@tobyasky said:

"I hope we get to a point where your workings will earn you a reelection."

@wiztohfem said:

"One of the reasons why this country can never get better."

@DarijokeO said:

"Portable don cast the weyrey wey talk say Dem no give am money, him just dey support tinubu. God punish lege😂."

@Mykoladoo said:

"Thanks to Portable for exposing this. Bad market de hard to sell."

@ToheebAlim said:

"If you like, follow influencer, they will collect money, pocket it con still dey play in your intelligence. Let your decision to vote for any candidate be based on fact."

@afobaba24 said:

"Why una Dey promote person way do well for Nigeria. With the rate of infrastructural development, Tinubu no need to campaign at all."

@FrancleenSaint said:

"One mumu will now come and vote under the influence of lege and portable. Meanwhile them dey share money to influencers but fans Dey suffer .I go really like see as 2027 go be."

@offlinedaddy1 said:

"See as them Dey price una country 😂. Funny enough. Na so them Dey negotiate with many of this our celebrities o na portable decide to caste hin own."

@DumebiDonald said:

Same game they placed the actors who are bitterly crying on podcasts & TV of been used and dump, now they moving to music artists. Well I trust potable, him na don see as them run d actors street, & been street dem no fit run am street. Money 1st b4 work start.

Portable's phone call with Lege Maimi trends online. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable advises Bobrisky

Legit.ng reported that the singer had reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding crossdresser Bobrisky as he composed a new song for him.

In the recording, he was in his white garment, also known as sutana when he started singing and asking Bobrisky to repent. He also used a song to drive home his message to the crossdresser.

He also asked the crossdresser not to end it all, as he had earlier threatened after he deleted all his posts. Portable added that if Bobriskly should end it all, he was going straight to hell because of his lifestyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng