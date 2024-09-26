Portable has reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding crossdresser Bobrisky as he composes a new song for him

In the recording, he was in his white garment, also known as sutana when he started singing and asking Bobrisky to repent

He also asked the crossdresser not to end it all as he had earlier threatened after he deleted all his posts

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding cross dresser, Idris Okuneye.

Bobrisky had threatened to end it all as a result of the backslash he got over his prison term saga.

In the video posted by the Zazu crooner, he was wearing his sutana, the white garment worn to church by some Christian denomination.

He was preaching to Bobrisky not to end it all, as he had earlier stated. He added that if he dares it, he was going straight to hell.

Portable sings for Bobrisky

In the viral recording, Portable used a song to express all he wanted to tell Bobrisky.

He noted that all the travails Mummy of Lagos, as he is fondly called, was passing through were as a result of his sins.

Portable also added that if God should forgive him, he must stop all the sins he has been committing.

Recall that Portable had composed a song for Bobrisky in the past after they fought.

See the video here:

What fans said about Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Portable foe Bobrisky. Here are some of the comments below:

@ashaolu_ahmed:

"See vocal."

@jimmybest_1:

"Portable don finish am."

@olawaleadekoya:

"O understand ."

@youngcash285:

"Studio ya bayen."

@adebukolakolapo1:

"Next Track (IRONUPIWADA)."

@iamyeah_yeah:

"Another track coming."

@iamsft_:

"U come late this time."

Portable blasts organisers for giving Bobrisky award

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had reacted after Bobrisky won the best-dressed award at Eniola Ajao's movie premiere, Ajakaju.

He said the crossdresser used his money to transform to a man and warned him not to come to his area because he would be beaten up.

The singer also noted that the organisers want to spoil the world because they were promoting cross-dressing. He also said everything about Bobrisky was fake.

