Nigerian street-hop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, recently opened up to his colleague Odumodublvck about his spotlight in the industry.

The two stars surprised fans with their recent link-up that was captured on Instagram Live.

Portable could be seen shirtless as he energetically narrated his pivotal encounter with rap legend Olamide.

Odumodublvck, engrossed in the discussion, nodded empathically while the Zazu leader recounted how Olamide seamlessly gave him his first hit song.

The Brotherhood hitmaker mentioned that the YBNL boss had assured him that his Zazu hit would get him a house and car, which he later actualised.

Portable stated that Olamide had never failed on any promise made to him, and expressed deep gratitude for the mentorship and life-changing opportunities with the rap mogul.

Netizens react to Portable’s video

littl_eprince1313 said:

"Lol emergency singer 😂😂😂."

its.kemzy_ said:

"Odumudu na potable English version the collabo 😂."

official_ose007 said:

"If money nah water, everybody for don get borehole 😂."

soberdrunk88 said:

"Between now and August 9th he go still drag odumodu."

30bg_boy said:

"This man can betray you anytime be away portable is not to be trusted 😂😂."

amaefule14 said:

"Who are the people that have time to watch all this lives streaming wey don full 9ja like this."

prince_ermac said:

"In 2weeks portable go drag am😂😂😂."

urbanstitchlab_ said:

tommybomb_official said:

"See as Odumodu calm down cos he know say portable na real Ogba."

theogbueshioneofradio said:

"Before the next Eke market day he go drag Odumodu😂."

sa.heed263 said:

"@odumodublvck wait that place wey you Dey no Dey smell?"

olayimartha said:

"Odumodu and portable for one room keh!😒"

emmanuella___ella wrote:

"Which kin collabo bi this 😂😂."

ance said:

"Funny how Odumodu quiet like who day write statement for police station lol 😂😂😂😂."

akoredeyusufa1 said:

"Next week now e go talk say he praise baddo say baddo no even comment, start to dey drag am again 😂, dem no mould this guy mouth well at all😂."

bob_wealth001 said:

"Odumodu just dey use scope follow werey role."

