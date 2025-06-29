A pastor caused a scene after he rejected a N30 offering given by a woman after preaching to bus passengers

In a viral video, the pastor explained why he would not collect the offering, causing drama between him and the passenger

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the pastor's reaction to the woman's offering

A pastor rejected the N30 that a woman gave as an offering after he preached to passengers on a bus.

A viral video showed the pastor stating why he would not collect the money from the woman.

Pastor Who Preached To Bus Passengers Rejects N30 Offering, Accuses Woman of Dishonouring God

In a video shared by @ChuksEricE on X, the pastor was seen rejecting the offering, stating that the woman was looking down on God.

The woman questioned if God had rejected the offering, to which the pastor responded with a biblical reference, saying God had rejected Esau's offering.

The pastor said:

“Yes, God reject Esau offering for Bible.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pastor rejects N30 offering

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the giver’s actions and the pastor’s reaction.

@coljohnnwafor said:

“I already know that this guys that preach in buses are not pastors but hustlers imagine he’s rejecting offering because the money was too small he already have a target daily.”

@677b79b709e5487 said:

“You don’t need to be soliciting for offerings from strangers who’s stand with God,you don’t know.”

@OlaMichael45265 said:

“No be wetin the passenger get e give.”

@MrCeeJayy said:

"Nigerian pastors are mostly manipulative beggars and thieves. I have long stopped giving my hard earned money to this motor Park pastors, neither do I pay attention to their fake prayers.

@princedon_331 said:

"Beggar with choice using the name of God in vain."

@assumptakalu said:

“Wow the audacity.”

@John_Jr_17 said:

"E no pass these Pastors wey dey preach for Control Post Owerri where dem dey Load Seinnas wey dey go Port Harcourt."

@youmustbegood11 said:

'From the language sound, he speaks like a yorubarbarian and look like a Yariba too. This is what they're currently doing, begging online and offline, the same people that wanted to teach Peter Obi lesson are now over learning the lesson. Shàmeless yariba tribe."

Pastor Who Preached To Bus Passengers Rejects N30 Offering, Accuses Woman of Dishonouring God

