Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why he was not in the celebration pictures on Tuesday night

Arsenal players watched Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Sobha Reality Training Centre

The Gunners will face Crystal Palace on the final day of the season with nothing at stake having secured the title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why he was not with the players in the celebrations pictures on Tuesday night after winning the title.

The players gathered at the club's training facilities at the Sobha Reality Centre on Tuesday to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester City.

Arsenal players celebrate after winning the Premier League title. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: UGC

As noted by Premier League, City’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth confirmed Arsenal as champions and celebrations emerged globally after a 22-year-wait for the title.

Fans noticed that manager Mikel Arteta was missing from the pictures that emerged on social media from the team, raising questions over his whereabouts.

Why Arteta missed celebrations

Arteta spoke to the media for the first time since becoming Premier League champions in preparation for the final day clash against Crystal Palace.

The manager admitted that even though he was at Sobha earlier, he left 20 minutes before the match started as he couldn't bring the required energy to watch.

“I was supposed to be here, at Sobha, watching the game with the boys and the staff, because that’s what they wanted, but I couldn’t. I think 20 minutes later, before the game, I had to leave,” he told arsenal.com.

“I couldn’t bring the energy that I wanted and I think it was the moment as well to watch it together, to be themselves and just see what the outcome would be. I went home.”

Arteta added that he was in his backyard making barbecue when his eldest son notified him that Arsenal are champions, and the rest of his family joined him in celebrations.

Mikel Arteta explains why he was not with his players during the title celebrations. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

“It was beautiful. Just to see that joy in them as well, that they are always with me, it was magical. A minute later, Martin [Odegaard] called me on video,” he added.

Bournemouth, coached by Arteta’s friend Andoni Iraola, played a crucial role in the title race this season, facing both Arsenal and Man City in the run-in.

The Cherries defeated Arsenal 2-1 and boosted Manchester City’s chance before drawing City to hand the Gunners their first title in 22 years.

Arteta confirmed that he called Iraola and thanked him for giving him the title, despite almost taking it away, and wished him well in his next adventure.

“So a quick call to say thank you, to show my admiration for him, and to wish him the best in the next chapter of his career, which I’m sure is going to be very, very successful.”

Arteta sends message to Guardiola

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta sent a message to Pep Guardiola after Arsenal were confirmed as Premier League champions.

Arteta acknowledged Guardiola’s impact on his career, having started his coaching career as his assistant at City before taking Arsenal's job.

Source: Legit.ng