A Nigerian medical student, Bob Chikwem Amadi, living in Saint Lucia, recently met with President Bola Tinubu and Saint Lucian Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre

Amadi described his meeting with the two leaders as an inspiring moment for him and one he will never forget

A presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, shared a photo of Tinubu's meeting with the student who hailed from Rivers state but has been living in Saint Lucia for 10 years now

State House, Abuja - Bob Chikwem Amadi, a Nigerian medical student at the American International University in Saint Lucia, has described his encounter with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre as inspiring.

Nigerian medical student, Bob Chikwem Amadi, hails encounter with President Tinubu and the Saint Lucian Prime Minister. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

"This is an inspiring moment for me" - Nigerian student

Amadi, who is preparing for the clinical phase of his medical training at the American International University in Saint Lucia, had a memorable encounter with the Nigerian leader and the Lucian Prime Minister Pierre on the second day of President Tinubu’s state visit to the Caribbean nation.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Amadi works part-time as a talent and brand manager with a local catering and entertainment firm and was among the staff invited to provide services during President Tinubu’s courtesy visit to the Prime Minister’s official residence.

How Amadi met Tinubu - Presidency

During the visit, the Prime Minister’s staff informed him that one of the service team members was a Nigerian student.

Prime Minister Pierre introduced Amadi, a native of Rivers state, to President Tinubu, at the beginning of his talks with the Nigerian leader.

President Tinubu, paused briefly to ask the young man his name, background, and how he was doing, and wished him well in his studies and endeavours in Saint Lucia.

The medical student was later invited for a group photograph with both leaders, a moment he described as unforgettable.

“This is an inspiring moment for me. Saint Lucia is an amazing island. I will describe it as a wonderful place. They are a very contented society and things are relatively calm,” Amadi said.

Reflecting on the ties between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, Amadi said:

“We have always hoped that there are many opportunities between Saint Lucia and Nigeria. We share similar food crops and culture, and the connection is deep.”

The statement further noted that Amadi has lived in Saint Lucia 10 years. He has completed his four-year basic programme in medicine and is now preparing for the next phase of his education.

The presidency has defended Tinubu's visit to Saint Lucia amid growing criticism. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

'Tinubu's visit to Saint Lucia is strategic' - Presidency

Meanwhile, the presidency has clarified President Bola Tinubu's visit to Saint Lucia, in response to what it described as “misguided, mischievous, and uninformed” commentary by some Nigerians.

The presidency noted that Tinubu's visit is deeply rooted in diplomatic imperatives that seek to reconnect Nigeria with its diaspora and expand South-South cooperation.

In a statement by a presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, the presidency countered Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who affirmed that this is not the time for Tinubu to go on vacation.

