Nigerian social media users have dug up evidence against Sam Larry following VeryDarkMan’s viral interview with him

A video made available on social media captured the moment the late singer, Mohbad, displayed his injury marks

The clip ignited an uproar on social media, as VeryDarkMan was accused of making certain moves concerning the case

Many have pointed accusing fingers at VeryDarkMan for betraying Nigerians and siding with Sam Larry instead.

Recall that the online critic shared a video of his interview with Sam Larry, as well as a voice recording between the former and Zlatan Ibile.

Fans dig up videos of Mohbad with injustices amid VDM's viral interview. Credit: @iammohbad, verydarkbalckman

Source: Instagram

After the interview, Sam Larry claimed that the 9-second clip was not what it was portrayed to be, asserting that he did not bully the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad. According to him, he only tapped Mohbad playfully and asked him to give him his cut.

The video sparked outrage online, with fans arguing that Sam Larry lied. Angry Nigerians have now dug up old videos of the singer while he was alive, showing how much injury was inflicted on him by Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Watch the clips here:

Watch another clip here:

Nigerians react to Mohbad's injury videos

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@classyamyy said:

"I say this! Even if VDM brings down Jesus from heaven. I CANT like him! Very s.tup!d thing!"

@i_am_dinmaa said:

"I will never forget that VDM was the same person who started pushing the narrative that Liam looked like Samlarry. He gathered a hate train against Iyabo Ojo and incited bullies against Wunmi."

@ngfabs said:

"Each time I see mohbad I just start crying, feels like he was someone so close to me, never felt pain for someone’s passing like I felt for Moh, continue to rest well Star ⭐️."

@obuksomega said:

"Small small, vdm go show the world his true self."

Nigerians accuse Sam Larry of being a liar amid Mohbad's case. Credit: @sam_larry

Source: Instagram

@mexicanqueen45 said:

"He lived in perpetual fear .even Paulo said when dey carry him to London for show he was still scared of coming out, saying they're everywhere."

@ikeoluwaeniola said:

"God will punish them for real😢 rest on mohbad. We love you and Insha Allah Justice will prevail."

@nancy_spiritual_emp said:

"E no go better for both of them, very manipulative somebody claiming to seek justice for mohbad when he's the one that denied him justice from the beginning I pity his colible followers his manipulating."

@emmyautos7 said:

"VDM sabi manipulate die you won divert am to innocent zlatan head!! Very bad I no support am for this one."

Naira Marley breaks silence amid Mohbad's case

Per a previous report, embattled Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley shared a post following the recent developments in Mohbad’s case

Mohbad's father, Mr Joseph, had filed an application before the Ikeja State High Court seeking to quash the legal advice that set Naira Marley free

To the surprise of many, the singer shared a piece of advice via his official Twitter page, sparking mixed reactions online

