Nigeria singer Tiwa Savage and one of her mischievous followers on social media had a heated moment

The Afrobeats diva recently teased her fans with stunning pictures of herself in a black gown as she posed elegantly in them

Following that, a man came forward to claim that Tiwa Savage was not as beautiful in real life as she looked in pictures

An Internet user recently trolled Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage as he criticised her recent photographs.

The single mother of one shared steamy photographs of herself on Instagram, prompting one of her followers to claim that the famous singer does not appear as gorgeous in real life.

Tiwa Savage trends after conftronting a troll. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

“Pictures dey make some people fine. Tiwa is not this beautiful in real life,” he said.

Tiwa responded to him by saying she is better in person and that he should acknowledge he wants to meet her.

“You wish. I’m even better in real life. Just say you wish to meet me in person, but shame go catch you, you no go fit talk”.

See the conversation below:

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage’s pictures

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

prankhottiee wrote:

"You go fine before filter go help you. So if you’re not fine you’re not whether filter or not."

_bebsco_ said:

"I had fun reading all the replies... Seems she was in the mood for banter 😂😂. The guy was making serious grammatical blunders and she just told him to stick to yoruba If English is too hard 😂💔 😕."

sabiigirlfashion said:

"Her response is as cute as she is 😍😍."

sleekdido said:

"Pictures don’t do Tiwa justice. She is so pretty and her voice is like glass. Clearly, you have not met her."

mz_joyfuljoy wrote:

"No oooo she’s so gorgeous in real life oooo, I’ve seen her even as a woman I was tripping."

deepcoremelanin said:

"No fr fr….. picture makes people fine but there’s this refreshing beauty people have that camera can’t capture😍…. If I hold my phone camera and my mirror side by side, in always disappointed by the camera look and yet it eats still! 😂 Nor be everybody worwor oh! Some of us fine! Like fine die!😂."

anuolu_ade said:

"For real ooo,picture isn't even doing justice to her skin and beauty broooo😍😂. So if you haven't seen her in person just fem😂."

iampeppi_ said:

"Even Steven Wonder sef know say Tiwa fine d!e."

cys_properties said:

"Tiwa no fine for real kee?? . Person wer I see , I stand like mumu Dey look."

niyi_obinrin said:

"That's someone's family,disgracing himself openly o😢."

eyataa said:

"Lool Tiwa that’s finer in person sef."

miere_ave said:

"She’s dawn right, I met Tiwa in London, Beaufort park."

Tiwa Savage replies online troll. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's ex speaks about her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, had opened up about their relationship in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

In the recording, he mentioned that he has a lot of respect for her, and they communicate freely over the phone.

The talent manager added that Tiwa speaks with his lover abroad, and they gossip as if they have known each other for a long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng