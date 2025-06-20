Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is in the news over one of her recent posts on social media that drew the attention of fans

The Everybody Loves Jenifa star took to her official X page to share some deep words on how to survive

Funke Akindele’s words and her strange hashtags got the attention of many of the actress’ fans and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has caused a buzz on social media over her recent post about ending one’s life.

The movie star who is well-known for her humorous Jenifa movies, took to her official X page to address her fans with a series of heartfelt words.

Nigerians react as Funke Akindele speaks on ending one's life to fans. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In the post, Funke Akindele talked about speaking up to save one’s life. According to her, silence can be deadly. The multiple award-winning actress advised people to overshare and talk too much rather than to die in silence. She explained that a person who is alive can find solutions to their troubles.

In her words:

“Let them say you’re oversharing!! Let them think you talk too much!! But speak up!!! Because when you’re alive, there’s solution. Silence can be deadly, but words can save. You are stronger than you think. You are braver than you feel 💕 You are loved more than you know ❤️. Speak up, stay alive!! #suicidenottheoption #notosuicide.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Funke Akidele speaks on taking one’s life

Funke Akindele’s post, where she addressed the issue of people ending their own lives, piqued the interest of Nigerians after it went viral. Many of them agreed with the Jenifa star’s words:

Symply_daami said:

“Yes very true !! Never hold back !👏”

Black_querida said:

“Speak up. Help will always come. You will survive.”

King_sunshine1 wrote:

“A closed mouth is a closed destiny!! Speak up!!”

Ayo.t__platnumz said:

“If you speak up you'd hear "you are not the only one with problems find a way no one really cares, if you choose the other route after you are gone they start to say it's not an option. Omoo I can't be the only one whose soul is exhausted.”

_cherii_coco said:

“And we need to stop shaming people that speak up all in the name of cruise 😢 People tend to keep things to themselves now coz the society will only tag it as cruise and will even make meme out of it.”

Omeh.ebere said:

“Hmmm but this same people will still shame you for speaking out…”

Proudafricanman said:

“Please use microphone when you speaking up ooo, so we can hear from the back thanks 😊.”

I_am_gea said:

“Thanks Sis... Looks like this is directed towards me because I just escaped something similar. Thank God though.”

Nne_ka_mma said:

“Someone should please send me money. I don speak up o😢.”

B_akomz' wrote:

“Yes I will speak. Make jest of me, I'm not brothered.”

Nigerians react as Funke Akindele speaks on ending one's life. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

How Funke Akindele marked mum's posthumous birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Funke Akindele marked her late mother’s posthumous birthday.

The actress lost her dear mother in 2023, with the family sharing the sad news and details about her funeral.

In a heartfelt post on her social media, the mother of two shared a picture collage of her late mother with some of her grandchildren. She also included a picture of her mother from her younger years, celebrating her birthday before her unfortunate demise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng