Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, has opened up about their relationship in an interview with Daddy Freeze

In the recording, he mentioned that he has a lot of respect for her, and they communicate freely over the phone

The talent manager added that Tiwa speaks with his lover abroad, and they gossip as if they have known each other for a long time

Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz and former husband of Tiwa Savage, has finally broken his silence on their relationship in an interview with media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze.

Legit.ng reported that the talent manager shared the advice he gave to Savage amid the ongoing saga involving singer 2Baba and his estranged wife.

Teebillz praises Tiwa Savage in a recent interview with Daddy Freeze. Photo credit@tiwasavage/@teebillz

During the interview, Teebillz stated that he has immense respect for Savage and considers her welfare a top priority.

According to him, they share a cordial relationship because of their son, Jamil. He revealed that Savage takes good care of their son, and he has set his ego aside to prioritise her well-being.

He dared anyone to disrespect the Water and Garri crooner while speaking. Teebillz also noted that he does not toil with the mother of all his children.

Teebillz praises Savage

In the course of the interview, Teebillz said that Tiwa Savage was the primary caretaker of their son and nobody could replace her. He added that not even the woman he was with right now could do that.

Stating further, Teebillz noted that he talks to his son anytime as Savage gave him unrestricted access to him.

The talent manager also mentioned that Savage and his partner speak regularly on the phone and are good friends. He also said at times, he feels threatened, as though they are gossiping about him

Sharing one of his regrets, the man, who lost his mother months ago, noted that he came from a broken home, and he knows what it has done to him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Teebillz's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Teebillz about Tiwa Savage. Here are some of the comments below:

@i_am_biggie247:

"This man has soft heart and very intelligent."

@monicool2009:

"This guy is looking for a come back in Tiwa’s life."

@comma282:

"Very mature conversation."

@sirdickson_incredable:

"You’re still in love with Tiwa and Aunty Tiwa nor send your papa."

@innocentmaryy:

"Very intelligent maturity.women work ooh so your baby father will praise you like this period."

@itz.angel.3956690:

"If una no talk call Davido una talk no go sale, Davido is the breath all breath."

@tsloww:

"Words on marbles all over the place."

@queen_tee_olatej:

"This guy just earn my respect."

@gee.1965:

"Smart guy . He just defined his relationship with the woman in the house in her presence . No marriage or court commitment straight up."

@chefbraakman:

"I love this interview, I see accountability and vulnerability. I hope he apologises to Toke personally, that was unfair and low."

Teebillz warns Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that the talent manager issued a stern warning to singer Davido about Tiwa Savage.

He stated that the singer bad dishonoured his family despite the love and respect accorded to him.

Teebillz said he would wait until Davido wins a Grammy and then deal with him as he deserves.

