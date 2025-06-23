Bisola's daughter has suddenly become a topic of conversation on social media after she surfaced in her prom dress

The beautiful 16-year-old stunned in an embellished pink dress that accentuated her natural curves

However, some critics in the comments had other opinions about the young lady’s appearance, leading to a messy clash online

Some social media users decided to share their unsolicited opinions about BBNaija star Bisola’s daughter, Leyla.

Leyla, who turned 16 in style last week, showed up again online in another dazzling outfit as her mother prepped her for prom. The 16-year-old recently graduated top of her class, leaving her mum to gush with pride.

As videos and clips of Leyla’s prom look began to circulate online, some unpleasant comments erupted in the comments section, leading to clashes among fans.

While many praised Bisola for raising a beautiful and well-trained young lady, others found flaws and decided to target Leyla’s stature with unflattering remarks.

Thankfully, the majority silenced those voices, reminding them that Leyla was just a child and should not be addressed in such a manner.

Watch the video below:

Critics, fans clash over Bisola's child's stature

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@thepatrapaul said:

"I hope you people realise some people have big bones and could sometimes be genetic. If you knew Leyla's father before he passed, you'd know she's his twin."

@Kv_by_kelvin_ said:

"As Adult, if your ability to be kind, especially to kids, teenagers and just people in general. Especially to kids and teenager, if you need to be reminded? Then you’re a badly behaved one! A direct representation of the failure of your parents. Because who raised you? How are you allowed to coexist with functional right thinking humans? Eranko ! Oni doti."

@oyinthehrbabe said:

"Leyla - Big, Bold, and Beautiful😍 I love her confidence mehn. Bisola is doing a good job, kudos to her 👏."

@rah.beads_bracelets_abuja said:

"Internet ohhh allow the baby girl be her baby girl self Abi what sef lol.. All I see is a proud Mum and her baby girl Moment ❤️❤️❤️."

@thesandypreneur said:

"Bisola has done so well raising Leyla 👏👏😍."

@officiall_jazmine said:

"Stop speaking on her weight !!!you guys can not be more concern than her mummy stop it already."

@iced_mahndi said:

"This girl too grow ooo chimo, see bisola looking like her daughters younger sister 😂."

@kikidivine07 said:

"Very disappointing that we no longer have filter and just insult, belittle anyone including a child. So sad."

Bisola's daughter's reaction to her iPhone 16 gift trends

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola’s daughter, Layla’s 16th birthday made headlines on social media.

The movie star posted a video of her daughter’s reaction after she presented her with an iPhone and other gadgets for her birthday.

Bisola’s daughter’s reaction became a trending topic after the video went viral, and netizens shared their thoughts on how she behaved.

