After defeating Portable in a celebrity boxing match, Carter Efe has named another celebrity he wants to face next

Singer KCee’s unexpected move after hearing Carter Efe challenge Wizkid quickly caught the attention of fans online

Social media users shared mixed reactions after the skitmaker mentioned Wizkid and even brought up his son, Boluwatife, during the conversation

Nigerian skitmaker Carter Efe has stirred fresh drama on social media after openly calling out Afrobeats superstar Wizkid for a boxing match.

This came shortly after his victory over Portable in a celebrity fight that earned him a huge cash prize and other rewards.

Carter Efe names Wizkid as next boxing target, while KCee’s reaction in viral video gets fans talking. Photo: carterefe/wizkidayo/iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

The announcement quickly caught attention, especially because of how singer KCee reacted when the challenge was made.

Carter Efe had earlier defeated Portable on May 1, a fight that ended with businessman E-Money promising him N50 million.

Reacting to the loss, Portable complained bitterly, claiming that the organisers robbed him of the victory.

Days later, Carter finally received the promised prize at E-Money’s house, where KCee and Soso Soberekon were also present.

During the celebration, the skitmaker declared that his next opponent should be Wizkid, adding that he wanted Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife, also known as Champz, to witness the fight.

“The person wey I wan fight now na Wizkid. Make he come collect the championship if he sure. Make Boluwatife and all of them come.”

Singer KCee quickly excused himself from the camera, sparking online reactions as fans noticed his attempt to avoid the topic.

“I don comot for this shot. I wan go drink water.”

When Carter pressed further about when organisers would set Wizkid against Olamide, the Limpopo hitmaker responded carefully, explaining that Wizkid is highly respected.

“I no know. no be me dey set am. Wizkid na senior man na.”

His cautious response has since generated buzz on social media, with many pointing out how he distanced himself from the conversation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Carter Efe's challenge

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@douglas_er11201 said:

"U see as Kcee comot leave you, na so them go leave when e sub ooo."

@OluwafemiP37455 commented:

"Na once kcee say make hem go drink water because that talk too much big wiz no be who u go Dey joke with."

@Lazarus_Austine wrote:

"Them ask person say who him wan fight next, him say Wizkid, una begin cry, Dey shout up and left. Is portable not a musician too like Wizkid? Abi is he too big to be mentioned. We all know that ain't happening so make a joke out of it and move on."

@Owowale1 reacted:

"He wants wizkid attention so bad Lowkey he dey pain him as wizkid no give a f about him God don bless you enjoy your money no be to dey find issues where there is none Make he also remember say later if Bolu come dey use him catch cruise make e no vex ooo Two can play d game."

KCee trends online after reacting to Carter Efe’s bold statement about fighting Wizkid. Photo: carterefe/wizkidayo/iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

KCee speaks on lack of awards recognition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that KCee opened up about how being ignored by award organisers in the music industry once affected him emotionally.

During an interview with Afrobeats Intelligence, the singer said he felt deeply hurt despite his contributions to the industry and admitted that the situation once made him cry.

KCee explained that fans consistently supported his music even when award organisers failed to recognise his efforts, adding that he now focuses more on rewards and impact than awards.

Source: Legit.ng