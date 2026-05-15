A heartbroken lady mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In her post, she shared how they met as teenagers in their hometown and shared a screenshot of their chat

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian lady turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

Alexx Ekubo: Lady Who Knew Actor Since They Were Teenagers Describes His Character, Posts Their Chat

Source: Instagram

Lady who worked with Alexx Ekubo mourns him

Identified as @msivylove on Instagram, the lady shared how she met Alexx when they were teenagers in their hometown.

She added:

“Ikenna, I am truly heartbroken to know that you are no longer with us physically. Since the time that we met as teenagers in Aro, I've been blessed to experience your sweet nature, talent, charisma, influence and amazing growth into adulthood.

“As your star began to rise, you carried Arochukwu on your back and shared your love for our community with the entire world, while bridging forever connections into newer communities that became like family to you.

“The both of us have often re-connected at different phases of our adult lives, but you have NEVER stop showing me love, support, and encouragement. Please know I am forever grateful.

“I know that you fought hard to stay with us, but now it's time to rest in God's enternal presence. May the Lord give your entire family, our Arochukwu community, and loved ones around the world the courage and strength to overcome this difficult season, and to celebrate your legacy.

"Nwa Mazi, I will carry your words with me always. Goodnight, my friend."

Reactions trail lady's tribute to Alex Ekubo

emperor_hencho said:

Cuzz this is so sad 💔. Been speechless for days

mayormelano said:

Real ! Nwa Mazi, Keep resting Nwannem! Abia-state kingdom will forever miss you❤️❤️❤️❤️.Adieu

mabel_obianuju said:

Another loss 😭💔. At this point, all I want to say is this: please learn to be kind. Celebrities are human beings, public figures are human beings, non-celebrities are human beings, everybody around you is human. Please learn how to talk to people. Learn how to choose your words. Not everything should come out of your mouth simply because you are angry or because social media gives people the freedom to say anything. Words are powerful. Words can destroy people quietly. Words can leave people shattered, broken, devastated, and damaged for a very long time.

Alexx Ekubo: Lady Who Knew Actor Since They Were Teenagers Describes His Character, Posts Their Chat

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng