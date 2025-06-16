Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has warmed hearts online after a sweet video of her dancing with her mother surfaced

Wizkid’s song Kese played in the background, the elderly woman, clearly up for the fun, removed her scarf to dance more freely, earning cheers

Fans were quick to react, drawing heartwarming comparisons between mother and daughter and praising their bond and youthful energy

Music lovers were thrilled by a heartwarming video of Tiwa Savage and her mother dancing joyfully together.

The viral clip captured a sweet mother-daughter moment that resonated with fans online.

Tiwa Savage, mum shows dance skills with Wizkid's song.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa, who made her acting debut last year, was seen encouraging her mother to join her on the dance floor.

With Wizkid's viral hit Kese playing in the background, her mother stood up, removed the scarf around her neck, and playfully told her daughter, "I’m coming," before joining her.

As the two danced, a man in the background could be heard hyping up Tiwa’s mother, laughing and cheering as she showed off some impressive moves alongside her daughter.

Tiwa couldn’t stop laughing, clearly enjoying the moment as she nudged her mum to keep dancing.

Tiwa Savage hypes mother in fun video.

Source: Instagram

Celebrity mums stealing the spotlight

This isn’t the first time a celebrity’s mother has won hearts online. Months ago, during the online feud between Wizkid and Davido, fans resurfaced an old video of Wizkid’s mother dancing on stage to her son’s music.

Similarly, Ayra Starr’s mother has shown off her Gen Z vibes in several TikTok videos, gaining fans with her energy and fun personality.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Tiwa, mothers video

Many expressed their feelings after watching the sweet video of Tiwa Savage and her mother dancing and having fun. Some spoke about the bond between the two of them, while others spoke about Tiwa' mother's moves. Here are few comments below:

@official_escbee said:

"How many times dem go tell person. Wizzy na still the baba of them all, see gbedu wey dey burst brain."

@dixon.oo commented:

"Mama and Tiwa dey feel the gbedu of cause dem be FC from the gate no be today."

@dozzyprint12 reacted:

"Biggest classic song of all time. I still dey dance to the gendu till tomorrow."

@idowusamuelayodele said:

"Na Tinubu dance be that oo."

@akorinx shared:

"Una never still sabi wetin Wiz cook mk Una no worry e go soon clear."

@baty_fargone wrote:

"Lol. Mama dey dance am like Tinubu ."

@jess_ogie stated:

"Wizkid make music for his fellow artist to play. This is trully interesting to watch."

Tiwa Savage's ex speaks about her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, had opened up about their relationship in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

In the recording, he mentioned that he has a lot of respect for her, and they communicate freely over the phone.

The talent manager added that Tiwa speaks with his lover abroad, and they gossip as if they have known each other for a long time.

