Tiwa Savage is rarely in the news, but whenever she shows up, it's always an exciting one for her fans

The singer had earlier shared her stance on the Big Three debate and insisted on being the Big One

African Bad Girl, as she is fondly called, shared some new photos on social media that have been causing a commotion as she continues to stand on business about her stance

Nigerian social media users were surprised to see Tiwa Savage's competitive side online. A few days ago, the seasoned musician shared her stance on the viral debate about industry giants and Big 3s among the male counterparts.

She stated that she was the Big one if they were going mic for mic and that he did not want to get started. Her conversation went viral, sparking arguments in fanbases.

In a new development, Tiwa shared sultry pictures that everyone has been discussing online. In her caption, she referred to her earlier statement, noting that she said what she said.

In the photo, the 44-year-old rocked a body top and paired it with nothing but a white thong.

Her pictures, comments and everything else have been going viral online, sparking conversations between fanbases,

See post here:

Many react to Tiwa's post

Read some comments below:

@mariachikebenjamin:

"I’m trying hard to make you mine 😍😍😍🔥🔥."

@therealibfunds:

"Always looking Sweet inside and OUTSIDE."

@peller089:

"Always Look stunning."

@yvonne.godswill:

"Look at my queen."

@ayoshonaiya:

"…and whatever we heard, we heard it! 😁."

@tundephoenix:

"You see The Set Babyyyy ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ Big T Babyyyyyy not the Little one."

@fuadoflaygos:

"Mama Jam Jam, You Dey Para oooooo."

@a.kerensmith:

"Mic for mic 🎤 and that’s on perioddddddd🙌🙌🙌😍😍😍."

Tiwa Savage shares reason she disliked Eminado

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage opened up about the benefits of being an established artiste, sharing how it helps her produce the kinds of songs she wants.

In an interview, the Somebody Son crooner revealed that when she and Don Jazzy were working on Eminado, she noted that she did not like the song.

She stated that her opinion did not count because the music producer forced the song on her; however, the song became a hit.

