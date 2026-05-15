Adamawa police have arrested multiple suspects over alleged sexual abuse cases involving minors across different communities

Suspects made disturbing claims after separate incidents involving children emerged in different Adamawa communities

Police have launched investigations after victims aged three, five and seventeen were allegedly targeted in the state

The Adamawa state police command has arrested multiple suspects in connection with separate cases of alleged sexual abuse involving minors across different communities in the state.

The cases involve children aged 3, 5, and 17, and were recorded within a short period in different locations, including Yola North, Yola South, and Lamurde Local Government Areas. The police say the incidents form part of a troubling rise in sexual and gender-based violence against children in local communities.

Several suspects arrested in Adamawa as police intensify crackdown on sexual assault cases. Photo: Obidah Fwa

Source: Original

In the first case, police arrested two suspects in connection with the alleged assault of a 17-year-old girl in a hotel in Jimeta, Yola North. A third suspect is still being tracked by investigators.

According to statements made by the suspects, the girl was brought to the hotel in a tricycle by one of the individuals involved. The suspects, identified as Ibrahim Yahuza and Bashiru, claimed that what began as an attempt to assist with accommodation later escalated into sexual activity involving multiple persons.

"When I finished with her, Yahuza called me and asked me if I would give him the girl too, but I told him to speak with her first, they should negotiate, and after a few minutes, Yahuza and the girl went back into the room."

"Aliyu was the last person to make use of the girl. The girl reported us to the police command, claiming we cheated her and refused to pay her money. That was how we got arrested," Bashiru told Legit.ng.

Yahuza, on his part, said: "When Bashiru finished with the girl, I asked her if she would allow me to have some time with her, but she said I should pay her #5,000, and I accepted."

The police have not verified all claims made in their statements and say investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Motorcycle rider abuses 5-year-old girl

In a separate incident, the police arrested a 30-year-old motorcycle rider identified as Aliyu Abubakar in the Yolde Pate community, Yola South Local Government Area. He is accused of defiling a 5-year-old girl who lives in the same neighbourhood.

Speaking with Legit.ng, the suspect said the child had visited his home after being sent on an errand and later remained in the house while she watched a movie on his phone. He admitted to the offence and expressed regret over his actions.

"I'm married, and I have a child also. She normally comes to my house to play with my child most of the time. I sincerely regret my actions, and I deeply apologize to the parents of the child and the entire community. It's the devil's handwork," Abubakar said.

Police confirmed that the child is currently receiving medical care in the hospital and is under protection while investigations continue.

Adamawa police crack down on sexual abuse of minors, suspects arrested in separate cases. Photo: Obidah Fwa

Source: Original

Man arrested over abuse of neighbour’s child

In another case in Tingno community, Lamurde Local Government Area, a 31-year-old man, Ahmadu Usman, was arrested for allegedly defiling a 3-year-old girl who lived in his neighbourhood.

The suspect told Legit.ng that the child often visited his home while playing with other children in the area.

Usman said: "The girl and her parents are my neighbours, and I always play with them every time. When I came back from work, I met her playing with her friends, and as normal they all ran to welcome me, and I carried her to my room. When we entered, I couldn't explain how I did it. Her cry drew her mother's attention to my house, which was what happened."

The state police command, however, described all the cases as deeply disturbing, especially those involving very young children. The police spokesperson, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the Command is committed to ensuring justice in all the cases and that investigations are ongoing.

"I'm pleading with parents to always be careful and observe the people your children mingle with," he said.

Police foil ₦2m kidnap plot in Adamawa

Previously, Legit.ng reported that police in Adamawa state arrested four suspects over an alleged N2 million kidnap plot targeting a wealthy relative in Song Local Government Area.

Investigations revealed that the suspects, mostly farmers, allegedly planned to threaten and abduct the victim because of his cattle and wealth, with some confessing that envy and greed motivated the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng