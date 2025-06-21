A young man has shown his followers on TikTok the unexpected birthday present his sister gave him

His sister gave him a spiral-bound book that contained vitamin C, stick sweets, and some wads of naira

The lady's unique birthday present impressed many internet users, with some declaring they would copy it

A Nigerian youth, @emmylegend4, has proudly shown netizens the unique book present his sister gave him on his birthday.

The impressed celebrant advised people to learn to strategise if they don't have money.

"Birthday gift don lap.

"If u no get money just strategize," words layered on his TikTok video read.

The birthday present is a spiral-bound book containing vitamin C, stick sweets, and some naira notes.

The items were stapled to their respective pages with messages and prayers beside each one of them.

The young man read out the words on the pages as he went through the book in the presence of his sibling.

Internet users were impressed by the creative birthday present, with some vowing to copy it.

People react to unique birthday present

Ðåvëkën said:

"This is actually very thoughtful, she put in a lot of work shows she cares."

Dr D said:

"That’s actually sweet. Long life and prosperity in Vitamin C."

karamelamary said:

"He spend ohh the paper and spiral binding he did is money too ohhh."

Aries🐏 ♈ said:

"A girl gifted me yesterday, not because I've not been gifted before but we literally just met ourselves a week ago, Hmm omo."

Shop with pixie 🛍️💕said:

"3k is well spent 😩😩. Life no pass this na you Dey find decorated room."

Celebrity babe🥰😘 said:

"I just Dey pray make my babe nor see this post because my birthday na next month 😭 🙏 amen."

Godwin Matthew said:

"Na becos na boy receive am.. that's why everybody dey talk sweet things... see as the boy dey appreciate.. lol.. if na girl now.. na different story."

IBERI said:

"This is the most creative birthday present I’ve seen."

Jaybanks said:

"This is very creative and beautiful. Look at the intention and not the currency nor its denomination."

