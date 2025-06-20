Nigerian singer Asake has raised the concerns of fans for the umpteenth time over his latest move on social media

The former YBNL signee once again deleted all his social media photos and links from his page, leaving it blank

Asake’s move drew the attention of many netizens and it raised a series of questions with fans wondering what he was up to

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, is in the news for the umpteenth time for deleting all his posts on social media.

Just recently, the Grammy-nominated musician drew the attention of his over 4 million followers on Instagram after he deleted all of his photos. However, that was not all. Asake also removed the links and other details from his bio.

Asake, who recently sparked dating rumours after he was spotted with an American model in Los Angeles, is no stranger to wiping his social media pages of any personal information. Recall that before the music star’s exit from Olamide’s YBNL record label was publicised, the Lonely At The Top crooner deleted all traces of himself from his page.

See a screenshot of Asake’s Instagram page below:

Reactions as Asake deletes all photos

As expected, the music star’s latest move raised the attention of his fans. Some of them wondered if the award-winning musician was getting set to release a new album and was looking for ways to generate some buzz. However, a few others showed concerns for Asake’s well-being and called for prayers for the singer.

Read some of their comments below:

Iamsgoldayosg said:

“Album loading🔥.”

Afolabikehinde190 wrote:

“Mr Money Rora 🔥❤️.”

Sou1itude_boo said:

“Good news coming 🔥.”

Therealolumidemusik wrote:

“We await the goodnews.”

Iam_mayortee said:

“#MONEY is coming‼️🔔.”

Beasteditor_001 wrote:

“New era😍.”

Youlchi said:

“Something is about to happen 🔥.”

Frezhsyn said:

“Y'all this is not about album, he did first we taught album buh nothing happened. I think Asake is not in his right frame of mind atm. Lets remember him in our prayers.”

_itz.lemzzy_ said:

“Is loading hot Mr money cooking money and vibes.”

Pastor shares prophecy about Asake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian preacher, Pastor Gideon, sparked massive reactions online after a video of him making a prophecy about Asake went viral.

During one of his recent sermons, Pastor Gideon called out Asake, noting that he saw a vision about the singer stopping his music career to become a cleric.

According to Gideon, Asake will cut his hair and take up his life calling as a pastor. He also stated that when Asake becomes a pastor, he will be one of the greatest of his time.

This came before the music star was embroiled in an online drama with his father, which led to the discovery of his baby mama, Adijat.

Legit.ng had reported that since news broke that Asake's father was battling with stroke and needed money for treatment, a video of his baby mama also surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng