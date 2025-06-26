Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido trended online following his appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week

A video showed the father of twins walking into a crowd of people who were elated to see him present

The musician’s stunning attire at the grand event caught the attention of many, triggering reactions online

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, lit up the streets of Paris following his recent appearance.

The musician made it as one of the celebrities who graced the much-anticipated 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

A video captured the moment Davido walked into a Caucasian crowd donning a glittering silver suit, paired with a dark shade.

Immediately the 5ive hitmaker walked in, the crowd happily cheered his name as he took quick rounds, taking selfies with some of his fans.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the organisers of the 2025 Summerjam Festival sparked controversy after announcing that Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has been removed as one of the event’s headliners and replaced by none other than his long-standing rival, Burna Boy.

The announcement, made via the festival’s official Instagram page on Wednesday, June 25, has reignited a bitter fan war between Davido’s loyal 30BG supporters and Burna Boy’s Outsiders.

The statement, which referred to Burna Boy’s comeback as a “master plan,” didn’t sit well with Davido’s fans, who felt their fave was being subtly disrespected.

This was after Davido recently cancelled an appearance at a London Stadium show that is featuring 50 Cent.

Nigerians react to Davido’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dahcoochiehub said:

"And the best part of this is that this is something he can also do for his fans here in Nigeria 🇳🇬 baba image is blesse s😍❤️."

churchill_777 said:

"No Davido no internet."

_ebunoluwa___ said:

"Normal normal, God supposed punish who no like this man..."

okm_herbal said:

"Always acknowledging his fans, love that."

shantelbaby_ said:

"001 massive love❤️❤️."

its_modiva said:

" See how im smiling 😍😍My husband must not see me smiling because of another man😂😂."

taritatosky said:

"Let's be realistic. Davido's fans love and appreciate him for who he is, without condition. His humility and authenticity have earned him a loyal following. If someone doesn't like him, that's their personal preference, but it's clear that his fans adore him."

celebrity4eva said:

"One day very soon me self go appear for Paris fashion week .....OBO 🙌."

Davido gifts his associate Lati a Range Rover

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has continued to extend generosity not only to outsiders but also to those within his immediate circle. The singer, who recently fulfilled his $5K promise to Ghanaian TikToker Ananazo, warmed hearts again with a new gesture.

As Lati, one of his aides, celebrated another year, the singer went all out by purchasing him a diamond necklace and a brand new Range Rover.

That’s not all; Davido shared a photo of himself with Lati at an event and added the sweetest caption, further showcasing his deep appreciation for his right-hand man.

