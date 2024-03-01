A video of a Nigerian clergyman identified as Pastor Gideon making a prophecy about Afro-fusion artist Asake has gone viral

In the trending video, Pastor Gideon noted that God showed him a vision where he saw Asake cut his dreads and turned into a clergyman

He noted that his prophecy about Asake was first declared by a Cele pastor to the singer's mum even before he was conceived

A Nigerian clergyman identified as Pastor Gideon has sparked massive reactions online after a video of him making a prophecy about Afro-fusion artist Asake went viral.

During one of his recent sermons, Pastor Gideon called out Asake, noting that he saw a vision about the singer stopping his music career to become a cleric.

Nigerian clergyman Gideon sparks massive reaction online as he makes a stirring prophecy about Afrobeats artist Asake. Photo credit: @asakemusic/@dr_gideon

Source: Instagram

According to Gideon, Asake will cut his hair and take up his life calling as a pastor. He also stated when Asake becomes a pastor he would be one of the greatest of his time.

"Ask Asake's mother" - Pastor Gideon says

Pastor Gideon noted while sharing his prophecy about Asake was first made by a Cele cleric.

He further stated that the Cele pastor has shared this prophecy with Asake's mum even before he was conceived that his is just a reminder of what is to be.

During his sermon, Gideon noted that God wants to use Asake and he has great plans for him.

Pastor Gideon's comments comes hours after Asake released a music video where he was rocking a Catholic that stirred reactions from some netizens of Christian faith.

The Grammy-Award nominee was accused of mocking the Christian faith.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Pastor Gideon's prophecy

See how netizens reacted to Pastor Gideon's prophecy about Asake:

@_odogwu_nwanyi:

"I am the Pastor. Yes I told Asake's mother when she came to me that she will conceive a big musician. See am na."

@queenof_shebaa:

"How is this a prophesy, Instagram Pastas always doing the most."

@serendipityfinds_:

"And this "prophecy" propagates the gospel how?"

@thomasjake0186:

"I don save this Video, Make I wait til end of the year I go come back here for this pastor."

@tohbie_m:

"There’s this man that preaches every morning around Kabusa market and he’s a Muslim. He stands there and recites verses from the Quran. God can use anybody, so it’s not impossible."

@slaywitus:

"Don’t know if he is saying the truth but if God can use Paul . He can use anybody..."

@mizkome30:

"Person go just open mouth wa dey yarn dustabeg shift Prophet Nebu."

@mz_munachi:

"Mtchewwwwsorry for the laugh."

