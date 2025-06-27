Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to advice his fellow Igbo people

Just recently, the die-hard Tinubu supporter took to his official Facebook page to give business advice to his people

Yul Edochie’s words raised a series of comments from netizens with many of them questioning the Nollywood actor

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has caused a stir with the business advice he gave to Igbo people on social media.

The movie star who is known for his die-hard support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, took to his Facebook page to tell Igbos about the best place to invest their money.

Recall that Yul has been known to reassure Nigerians on different occasions about President Tinubu’s hard work and great plans to make the country a better place.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie tells Igbos to invest in Igbo land. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

However, in Yul’s post directed at the Igbos, he told them not to forget to invest in Igbo lands. The actor wrote:

“If you’re Igbo, don’t forget to invest in Igbo land.”

See Yul Edochie’s post below:

Reactions as Yul advises Igbos on investment

Yul Edochie’s business advice to Igbos drew the attention of many Nigerians and they reacted. Many of them reminded him about his support for Tinubu and the promises he made on behalf of the country’s president. Read some of their comments below:

ekene_jr said:

“It's important. Most sensible thing he has said since he got lost.”

uchemaduagwu wrote:

“Did u invest in your marriage?”

michelle_chioma422 wrote:

“I thought you said ur jagaban will fix it. Mugu.”

chlonudix said:

“But you are in Abuja selling houses? Why not Igbo land?”

iamkenpaul said:

“True but insecurities in the east is chasing most of us away. you build a beautiful house in the east to spend time there will become a problem bcos you are scared of being robbed or kidnapped! Sad.”

blessed_mikky wrote:

“Invest everywhere jagaban is for all, he will fix Nigeria we are one Nigeria.”

dachie1 said:

“This guy don lost but na you say make we give your president time say him go fix.”

stella_nwanddo said:

“I remember when this man has respect to the extent people said if he start from low stage of politics they will vote for him when he contested for Governorship now i don't think it will happen again unless ojoro enter.”

angel_igwebuike said:

“Someone who doesn't even have any investment, no house of his own, talking about investment. For now the only property you have is mr Obasi wife.”

iamghanaburger said:

“@yuledochie is jagaban not gonna fix Nigeria again? Abi you don regain conscious??”

ijeoma.richard.9 said:

“As u go invest in another man's wife in igbo land.”

neemao_ said:

“Invest anywhere jagaban will fix it.”

taritatosky wrote:

“This advice resonates with me because l've had a negative experience with investing in Lagos. Having lost money there, I'm now considering investing in Igbo land as a potential opportunity for growth.”

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie advices Igbos on where to invest. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie tells Nigerians Tinubu's plans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actor-turned-cleric, Yul Edochie, shared a lengthy post on his Instagram page addressing the masses.

Yul stated that he understood the country's situation but asked everyone to calm their nerves and think beyond protesting, as it would only worsen things.

He recalled the EndSars protests and the casualties. He also assured Nigerians that President Tinubu was aware of this and was doing all he could to cushion the effect of hardship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng