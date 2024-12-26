Nigerian singer Asake has raised concerns over his latest move on social media with his YBNL boss, Olamide

The Lonely At The Top crooner unfollowed everyone on his Instagram page, including Olamide and also removed YBNL from his bio

This move got netizens debating whether he had parted ways with Olamide and his YBNL record label

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has unfollowed Olamide and others on his Instagram page, surprising fans.

The Grammy-nominated musician made social media headlines after discovering that he had cleared his Instagram page of traces of his YBNL record label.

Nigerians react as Asake unfollows Olamide on Instagram, removes YBNL from his page. Photos: @asakemusic, @olamide

Source: Instagram

The Lonely At The Top crooner unfollowed everybody he previously followed, including his record label boss, Olamide.

Asake’s Instagram bio also no longer reflected that he was a YBNL artist. Instead, it had the words “creative director” written in its place.

See a screenshot of Asake’s page below:

Asake's Instagram page after unfollowing Olamide and removing YBNL.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Asake unfollows Olamide and removes YBNL tag

The new social media development between Asake and Olamide’s YBNL label soon became a trending topic. It drew a series of hot takes from netizens with some of them speculating about what might have happened. Read their comments below:

cza_dd:

“Let's see how it goes....if Artist have a good year they'll think they have arrived...The Record Label Pushing u is what made you who you are. Just check the people that left their founding records Label how they ended up...Check Lil kesh,Recardobanks, korende bellow,D,bank Etc same story.”

Swizzysand:

“Okro no dey big pass he owner o.”

_debbbbbsss:

“Lmao, new year new system.”

Realdaammy:

“Him go Dey alright 😂😂 na new year we wan enter so make anybody do wetin hin like 😂😂.”

_cherii_coco:

“Nobody want to serve forever and following someone on IG doesn't mean you love the person.... Make una mind una business.”

kingsize_empire:

“Make all man unfollow him too now...if na only me dey this life , everybody go dey alright.”

Seyiburner:

“Na so dem dey do. Once they’ve made money like this, they don’t need the label anymore. They have learned the ropes. They have figured it all out. And they have learned the money. They don’t want to share the money with you anymore. That’s why running a record label in Nigeria is always the best decision. These people are just looking for a ladder. Once they climb the ladder, they throw it down and don’t want anything to do with the person that helped them anymore.”

elanandbrides:

“People go dey fear to help people. You guys should stop destroying the ladder you used to climb nah.. many of us still need this ladder.”

Prankhottiee:

“He is rebranding and that’s fine. Congratulations to him ❤️.”

Solo_bigdreams:

“Na so . Anybody from nothing one day go change am for everyone.”

Jaybossclothings:

“It's his account, he can do anything he wants with it.”

Negress_beulah:

“Nawa oo do person no fit do environmental for him page again😂.”

Website_mobileapp_developer:

“It might not be that deep and i believe that no matter what, he can never be disloyal to the person that brought him to limelight.”

Heismichael11:

“Em sef no small again.”

An_na_bella11:

“Asake looks unstable😂 he’s so lonely at the top.”

Oj.ayansola:

“Contract ended.”

Asap_youngd:

“Olamide has done his part and made his cash 💰 during that partnership. Life goes on bro.”

ID Cabasa speaks about Olamide

Legit.ng had reported that the foremost music producer had opened up about meeting Olamide when he was a teenager.

He shared a few things about the ordeal Olamide passed through before becoming famous.

ID Cabasa also shared his feeling after Olamide left his record label.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng