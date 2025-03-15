More videos have continued to surface online following Asake's father's abandonment claim against the former YBNL star

A video from a family gathering showed not just Asake's father but his alleged baby mama as the drama gets messier

Recall that Asake had broken his silence in a reaction to his father's cry for help as he claimed he wanted to cajole him

The drama between singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, and his father has continued to gain attention, as family members have also broken their silence.

This comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Asake and his father, Fatai Odunsin aka Malo, issuing an appeal in a viral video.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Asake made headlines after a video hit social media showing his father appealing for financial assistance, amid a battle with stroke.

The drama became heated after Asake responded in a video, seemingly claiming his dad was trying to cajole him despite always sending money to him.

Asake's family members speak

In a new development, the former YBNL singer’s family accused him of neglecting his baby mama and daughter, Zinat.

They also urged Asake to take care of his dad while also expressing readiness to allow him to conduct a DNA test on his 11-year-old daughter, Zinat.

A family representative passionately pleaded with the singer, urging him to take responsibility for his father and alleged child.

“I’m begging you, Ololade Mr. Money. Even if Nigerians donate ₦10B to this man, just ₦1M from Asake would make him happier. Please take care of your father. If you don’t want to support him directly, buy him a house in Isale Eko where he can earn rent to survive," the lady said in the video.

Watch video of Asake's family members below:

Reactions trail reports of Asake having a baby mama

Several netizens were surprised the Omo Ope crooner had a baby mama as many continued to appeal to him to take care of his father.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

bayorinde21 said:

"If Asake was a conductor , will you people have gathered and be doing this video ? So blackmailing your son is the best way to go. Na wa for some fathers sha."

sr_signals said:

"No matter how much he gives them, they’d still want more. Asake sang in Ototo - “carry your own, I no get stamina” He’s living it in real life."

bayonet commented:

"Look at how this video reeks of emotional blackmail. They even had to invite the baby mama so they can get the public sympathy they want. It is well."

Ibile_Blog reacted:

"Asake sef no suppose let this kind matter come public like this. It’s a shame."

emperorzola said:

"Everybody has come out to say this man is a good father to Asake. He’s even taking care of his 11 year old daughter. Women should stop poisoning the minds of their children against their father. It’s totally unfair."

bboybobby wrote:

"Wait, Asake’s got an 11 year old daughter."

Asake reportedly buys car, house for dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asake allegedly bought his dad a car and house after hitting fame.

A viral video showed some young men hailing the singer's dad as he beamed with a smile.

"Some fathers have extreme entitlement mentality…they will drain you with demands all in the name of they took care of you," a netizen said.

