Oloba Salo has reacted to the outcome of the 67th Grammy Award which took place on February, 2nd, 2025 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

In a video on his TikTok page, he called on the organisers of the award and claimed that Asake's song was good enough

Fans shared their take about the video made by the content creator, as a few also praised Asake in the comment section

TikToker Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, better known as Oloba Salo has joined other celebrities to react to the outcome of the 67th Grammy Award which took place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In a video made by the controversial man, he claimed that the award organisers were biased about the choice of winner at the award ceremony.

Fans share take about Oloba Salo's video. Photo credit@olobalo2/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

He noted that they didn't understand Yoruba language, which was why Asake was not given any award at the ceremony.

According to Oloba Salo, who made his first online appearance months ago after being shot, Asake's song was good enough to earn his an award.

He sang one of the hit songs made the Lonely at the Top crooner and asserted that his own mother left him a very long time ago.

Oloba Salo shares video of his award

In another video, Oloba Salo flaunted his award gong and claimed that it was his own Grammy Award.

He pointed out that the icon on the plague was holding his chin.

Recall that Oloba Salo was the only celebrity to react to the winner of the Best African Music Performance, which was won by Tems.

Portable also dragged Davido and Asake after lost to Tems at the award ceremony.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Oloba Salo's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the TikToker speaking about Asake. Here are some of the comments below:

@rosythrone:

"Being nominated alone is also a win for him."

@032819xx:

"Make I go listen to d album again.We coming again make them no fold."

@kiitanthegod:

"There were better deserving Artiste than Asake... Don't get me wrong Asake is good, but even oga get oga."

@gfxxo__:

"If not Tems swears na MMS be next."

@kikebursty:

"Local village boy, person wey God give 2nd chance no still learn."

@ybd302:

"Asake go collect Grammy next year make obo just comot mind for Grammy matter."

@larry__winky:

"Na wiz carry bad luck give that mms."

@doublestaramazing:

"If salo like you he don like you be that he go support you for life but if he hate you online go hot for you."

@misschidel:

"Be like this one never learn from wetin happen to am."

Oloba Salo loses car to inferno

Legit.ng had reported that Oloba Salo had lost one of his expensive cars to a fire accident that happened while he was travelling.

He was on his way to Lagos when the unfortunate incident happened, and he was seen crying by the roadside.

The social media influencer called on his fans to help him while the remains of the car was seen in flames.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng